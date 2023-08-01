Raw food vegan influencer Zhanna Samsonova suffered from a cholera-like infection leading up to her death, her mother says.

Vera Samsonova, the influencer's mother, said that the influencer had suffered from an infection that was exacerbated by her raw vegan and fasting diet, according to a report from the Russian newspaper Vechernyaya Kazan.

According to Vera, the traveling influencer had followed a raw vegan diet for nearly 10 years. The diet included eating foods — mainly fruits and vegetables — cooked below a certain temperature and not processed. However, Samsonova also practiced other restrictive eating habits including occasional "dry fasting" which consisted of not eating or drinking anything, including water.

Originally, Samsonova had started off as a pescatarian, eating fish and dairy, but eventually became more militant over time about cutting out animal products. Her mother had encouraged her to stop dieting as she believed it was harming her health, she said, but Samsonova refused. Her mother said that Samsonova did not complain of any illnesses.

Although an official cause of death has not been revealed by Malaysian government officials, Samsonova allegedly "died of malnourishment," according to local reports. The influencer was originally from Russia but had been traveling around and living in Asia.

Samsonova's mother has also been having difficulties obtaining her daughter's body, she told Vechernyaya. The body was supposed to be cremated and delivered to Russia from Malaysia — where the influencer was staying — but Vera she was told recently that the body would be embalmed.