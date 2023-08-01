Vegan Raw Food Influencer Insisted on Maintaining Diet Despite Deteriorating Health, Says Mom - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

Vegan Raw Food Influencer Insisted on Maintaining Diet Despite Deteriorating Health, Says Mom

Zhanna Samsonova's health issues may have been exacerbated by her diet, her mother says

Published |Updated
Charlotte Phillipp
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Zhanna SamsonovaZhanna Samsonova/Instagram

Raw food vegan influencer Zhanna Samsonova suffered from a cholera-like infection leading up to her death, her mother says.

Vera Samsonova, the influencer's mother, said that the influencer had suffered from an infection that was exacerbated by her raw vegan and fasting diet, according to a report from the Russian newspaper Vechernyaya Kazan.

According to Vera, the traveling influencer had followed a raw vegan diet for nearly 10 years. The diet included eating foods — mainly fruits and vegetables — cooked below a certain temperature and not processed. However, Samsonova also practiced other restrictive eating habits including occasional "dry fasting" which consisted of not eating or drinking anything, including water.

Originally, Samsonova had started off as a pescatarian, eating fish and dairy, but eventually became more militant over time about cutting out animal products. Her mother had encouraged her to stop dieting as she believed it was harming her health, she said, but Samsonova refused. Her mother said that Samsonova did not complain of any illnesses.

Read More

Although an official cause of death has not been revealed by Malaysian government officials, Samsonova allegedly "died of malnourishment," according to local reports. The influencer was originally from Russia but had been traveling around and living in Asia.

Samsonova's mother has also been having difficulties obtaining her daughter's body, she told Vechernyaya. The body was supposed to be cremated and delivered to Russia from Malaysia — where the influencer was staying — but Vera she was told recently that the body would be embalmed.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.