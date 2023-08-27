Vanna White Thanks Bob Barker for ‘Introducing’ Her to ‘The Game Show World!’
The 'Wheel of Fortune' co-host shared a vintage photo from 1980 of her as a contestant on the 'Price Is Right'
Vanna White is among the celebrities paying tribute to Bob Barker, the legendary Price Is Right host, who died Saturday at the age of 99.
White took to Instagram Sunday to share a vintage photo of herself from 43 years ago when she was a contestant on The Price Is Right.
“When I moved to LA in 1980, I was on Price Is Right and met Bob Barker,” White captioned the photo. “Thank you Bob for introducing me to the game show world! We will miss you.”
Barker died Saturday of natural causes at his home in Los Angeles, according to his publicist.
After word of his death circulated, celebrities including current Price Is Right host Drew Carey, Adam Sandler and others, took to social media to pay tribute to the veteran game show host and animal advocate.
White, meanwhile, missed a day of filming on Wheel of Fortune, after she fell ill in late July. Her absence occurred nearly simultaneously with the news that she hadn’t received a raise on the show in 18 years.
White is hardly in the poorhouse, though. She did recently get a raise on the celebrity spinoff of Wheel of Fortune that bumps her salary up to $100,000 an episode. However, that still not quite up to the 50 percent of host Pat Sajak’s $400,000 an episode paycheck she requested.
