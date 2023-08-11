Vanna White Missed ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Episode Amid Illness, Contract Negotiations

Wheel of Fortune temporarily replaced Vanna White while filming its upcoming Teachers Week.

When the longtime game show co-host fell ill in late July, she was forced to miss one day of filming as the show could not reschedule due to its visiting contestants, The Messenger can confirm.

Teacher of the Year recipient Bridgette Donald-Blue reportedly filled in for her. Puck News was first to report the news Friday.

White's absence nearly coincided with the revelation that she had not received a raise in 18 years, with the syndicated star's predecessor Susan Stafford telling The Messenger "it's not fair."

However, White did recently get a pay bump for Wheel of Fortune's celebrity offshoot, bringing her salary up to $100,000 an episode (still not quite the requested 50 percent of host Pat Sajak's $400,000 per episode).

Meanwhile, Sajak announced his departure from the show in June following its upcoming 41st season. Ryan Seacrest has since been named as his replacement.

"When we started Wheel of Fortune, who could have imagined we'd still be at it 41 seasons later?" wrote White on Twitter. "I couldn't be happier to have shared the stage with you for all these years with one more to come. Cheers to you, Pat Sajak!"

Wheel of Fortune airs weeknights in syndication.