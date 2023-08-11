Vanna White Missed ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Episode Amid Illness, Contract Negotiations - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Former Employee of IV Hydration Company Speaks Out Against Unethical Practices: ‘This Isn’t Right’

Vanna White Missed ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Episode Amid Illness, Contract Negotiations

Teacher of the Year recipient Bridgette Donald-Blue will reportedly fill in for White during the game show's upcoming Teachers Week

Published |Updated
Glenn Garner
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Vanna White appears on ‘Wheel of Fortune.’ Carol Kaelson/Quadra Productions

Wheel of Fortune temporarily replaced Vanna White while filming its upcoming Teachers Week.

When the longtime game show co-host fell ill in late July, she was forced to miss one day of filming as the show could not reschedule due to its visiting contestants, The Messenger can confirm.

Teacher of the Year recipient Bridgette Donald-Blue reportedly filled in for her. Puck News was first to report the news Friday.

White's absence nearly coincided with the revelation that she had not received a raise in 18 years, with the syndicated star's predecessor Susan Stafford telling The Messenger "it's not fair."

Read More

However, White did recently get a pay bump for Wheel of Fortune's celebrity offshoot, bringing her salary up to $100,000 an episode (still not quite the requested 50 percent of host Pat Sajak's $400,000 per episode).

Meanwhile, Sajak announced his departure from the show in June following its upcoming 41st season. Ryan Seacrest has since been named as his replacement.

"When we started Wheel of Fortune, who could have imagined we'd still be at it 41 seasons later?" wrote White on Twitter. "I couldn't be happier to have shared the stage with you for all these years with one more to come. Cheers to you, Pat Sajak!"

The Messenger has reached out to Sony and White's legal team for comment.

Wheel of Fortune airs weeknights in syndication.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.