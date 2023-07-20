Vanna White Gets A Raise for ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Offshoot: Report

They're (sort of) showing her the money. Vanna White reportedly got a pay bump for her work on Wheel of Fortune, though the deal is for the show's celebrity version.

While her salary isn't a match for her request to make half of Pat Sajaks's compensation, her lawyer Bryan Freedman negotiated a "meaningful" increase to $100,000 per episode (Sajak allegedly made more than $400,000 per episode), according to the TMZ report.

Per the report, White's contract for the offshoot was up. However, her contract for the main show has another year on it and negotiations with Sony are currently on hold.

The Messenger has reached out to Sony and Freedman for comment.

In June, shortly after Sajak announced his departure, several stories broke about White not receiving a raise in 18 years. It was also reported that she received a fifth of what her co-host made.

The collective outrage was swift. Susan Stafford — who served as the original Wheel of Fortune co-host from 1975 to 1982 before working at a Christian camp in Idaho — exclusively shared with The Messenger: "[Vanna's] lawyers should be putting a crunch on everyone right now," Stafford exclusively shared with The Messenger. "Vanna needs to stand on her heels as Pat stands on his feet."

Sajak will be succeeded by Ryan Seacrest.