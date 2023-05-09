Vanessa Hudgens Says She ‘Kind of’ Wants to ‘Elope’ with Fiancé Cole Tucker

Vanessa Hudgens is ready to be a Mrs.
The Princess Switch actress, 34, appeared as a guest on The Drew Barrymore Show on Monday and spoke about her engagement to Cole Tucker, 26.
“He so gets me,” said Hudgens of the professional baseball player as she showed off her ring to Drew Barrymore.
As for their wedding plans, Hudgens told the daytime show host that they’re “trying” to prepare for their big day.
“It’s hard. Finding a venue is tough. I kind of just want to elope. I’m lost,” she said.
She added that Tucker “just wants to get married to me. He’s like, whatever you want babe.”
Hudgens confirmed her engagement to Tucker via Instagram in February.
She shared a snap holding up her ring finger, which featured an engagement ring, as Tucker embraced her. She gave fans a closer look at the jewelry with a second photo of her hand.
“YES. We couldn’t be happier 🤍,” she captioned the post.
She later opened up about the engagement during an appearance on Today.
“It feels amazing,” she told hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager. “It’s so funny. I was talking about this to Cole – my partner – and people are always like, ‘Does it feel different?’ I’m always like, ‘That’s my question normally but now I get to be asked it.’ You know it actually does. There’s a sense of security, and you feel so safe. It’s the best thing ever. I love being a fiancée.”
Hudgens – who was first linked to Tucker in 2020 – added that she “knew” very early on that she would marry him.
“After our first weekend together I called my sister and I was like, ‘I think I just found my future husband,’” she said.
When asked if “there was something about” Tucker, Hudgens said, “Just him, who he is.”
