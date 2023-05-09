The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Vanessa Hudgens Says She ‘Kind of’ Wants to ‘Elope’ with Fiancé Cole Tucker

    Published |Updated
    Charmaine Patterson
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

    Vanessa Hudgens is ready to be a Mrs. 

    The Princess Switch actress, 34, appeared as a guest on The Drew Barrymore Show on Monday and spoke about her engagement to Cole Tucker, 26. 

    “He so gets me,” said Hudgens of the professional baseball player as she showed off her ring to Drew Barrymore.

    As for their wedding plans, Hudgens told the daytime show host that they’re “trying” to prepare for their big day. 

    Read More

    “It’s hard. Finding a venue is tough. I kind of just want to elope. I’m lost,” she said.

    She added that Tucker “just wants to get married to me. He’s like, whatever you want babe.”

    Hudgens confirmed her engagement to Tucker via Instagram in February. 

    She shared a snap holding up her ring finger, which featured an engagement ring, as Tucker embraced her. She gave fans a closer look at the jewelry with a second photo of her hand. 

    “YES. We couldn’t be happier 🤍,” she captioned the post.

    Vanessa Hudgens announces engagement to professional baseball player Cole Tucker

    She later opened up about the engagement during an appearance on Today

    “It feels amazing,” she told hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager. “It’s so funny. I was talking about this to Cole – my partner – and people are always like, ‘Does it feel different?’ I’m always like, ‘That’s my question normally but now I get to be asked it.’ You know it actually does. There’s a sense of security, and you feel so safe. It’s the best thing ever. I love being a fiancée.”

    Hudgens – who was first linked to Tucker in 2020 – added that she “knew” very early on that she would marry him. 

    “After our first weekend together I called my sister and I was like, ‘I think I just found my future husband,’” she said.

    When asked if “there was something about” Tucker, Hudgens said, “Just him, who he is.”

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.