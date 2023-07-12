Scandoval has put Vanderpump Rules on the Emmys map.

The tantalizing 10th season of the Bravo reality hit — featuring the dramatic cheating scandal between co-stars Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss — has earned the show its first-ever Emmy nominations.

Vanderpump Rules was nominated for Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program, where it will face off against Netflix's Indian Matchmaking and Selling Sunset, MTV's RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked and FX's Welcome to Wrexham.

The show was also nominated for Outstanding Picture Editing for an Unstructured Reality Program where it goes head-to-head again with the aforementioned Untucked and Welcome to Wrexham, as well as Deadliest Catch and Life Below Zero.

Fans of the show immediately celebrated the big news on Twitter, with podcast host Danny Pellegrino tweeting, "Scheana Shay, star of the Emmy nominated Vanderpump Rules," and musician Bethany Cosentino writing, "Vanderpump Rules deserved an Emmy nomination all this time in my humble opinion."

Vanderpump Rules' two categories will more than likely be presented during the Creative Arts Emmys, which are currently scheduled for Sept. 9 and 10.

The 75th annual Primetime Emmy Awards are currently set for Sept. 18, but that date might shift given the current Writers Guild of America strike and the looming possibility of an actors' strike; the deadline for contract negotiation between SAG-AFTRA and the studios is midnight tonight.