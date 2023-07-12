Yes, ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Was Just Nominated for Two Emmy Awards - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | TikTok Star ‘Mama Tot’ to White Boaters in Viral Dock Fight: ‘Ya’ll Got What Ya’ll Deserved’

Yes, ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Was Just Nominated for Two Emmy Awards

The buzzy Bravo reality hit earned its first-ever nominations on Wednesday, proving that Scandoval truly was the pop culture spectacle of the season

Published |Updated
Daniel Trainor
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Ariana Madix and Raquel Leviss in “Vanderpump Rules.”Nicole Weingart/Bravo

Scandoval has put Vanderpump Rules on the Emmys map.

The tantalizing 10th season of the Bravo reality hit — featuring the dramatic cheating scandal between co-stars Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss — has earned the show its first-ever Emmy nominations.

Vanderpump Rules was nominated for Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program, where it will face off against Netflix's Indian Matchmaking and Selling Sunset, MTV's RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked and FX's Welcome to Wrexham.

The show was also nominated for Outstanding Picture Editing for an Unstructured Reality Program where it goes head-to-head again with the aforementioned Untucked and Welcome to Wrexham, as well as Deadliest Catch and Life Below Zero.

Read More

Fans of the show immediately celebrated the big news on Twitter, with podcast host Danny Pellegrino tweeting, "Scheana Shay, star of the Emmy nominated Vanderpump Rules," and musician Bethany Cosentino writing, "Vanderpump Rules deserved an Emmy nomination all this time in my humble opinion."

Vanderpump Rules' two categories will more than likely be presented during the Creative Arts Emmys, which are currently scheduled for Sept. 9 and 10. 

The 75th annual Primetime Emmy Awards are currently set for Sept. 18, but that date might shift given the current Writers Guild of America strike and the looming possibility of an actors' strike; the deadline for contract negotiation between SAG-AFTRA and the studios is midnight tonight.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.