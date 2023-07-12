Scandoval has put Vanderpump Rules on the Emmys map.
The tantalizing 10th season of the Bravo reality hit — featuring the dramatic cheating scandal between co-stars Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss — has earned the show its first-ever Emmy nominations.
Vanderpump Rules was nominated for Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program, where it will face off against Netflix's Indian Matchmaking and Selling Sunset, MTV's RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked and FX's Welcome to Wrexham.
The show was also nominated for Outstanding Picture Editing for an Unstructured Reality Program where it goes head-to-head again with the aforementioned Untucked and Welcome to Wrexham, as well as Deadliest Catch and Life Below Zero.
- How to Watch the 2023 Primetime Emmy Awards Nominations Live This Morning
- That Super Bowl Commercial That Made Everybody Cry Was Just Nominated for An Emmy
- The Biggest Snubs and Surprises of the 2023 Emmy Nominations
- Harrison Ford Deserved Better From the Emmy Nominations
- ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Announce New Sports Bar — With Beer Cheese
Fans of the show immediately celebrated the big news on Twitter, with podcast host Danny Pellegrino tweeting, "Scheana Shay, star of the Emmy nominated Vanderpump Rules," and musician Bethany Cosentino writing, "Vanderpump Rules deserved an Emmy nomination all this time in my humble opinion."
Vanderpump Rules' two categories will more than likely be presented during the Creative Arts Emmys, which are currently scheduled for Sept. 9 and 10.
The 75th annual Primetime Emmy Awards are currently set for Sept. 18, but that date might shift given the current Writers Guild of America strike and the looming possibility of an actors' strike; the deadline for contract negotiation between SAG-AFTRA and the studios is midnight tonight.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Kim Kardashian Reveals She Broke Her Shoulder But Now She’s ‘Back’Entertainment
- Sandra Bullock’s Sister Praises the Actor for How She Cared for Boyfriend Bryan Randall During His Battle With ALSEntertainment
- Jason Tartick Gets Emotional in Podcast Recorded After Announcing Split With Kaitlyn BristoweEntertainment
- ‘Claim to Fame’: Jimmy Carter’s Grandson Hugo Wentzel Talks About That Tribute to His ‘Papa’ (Exclusive)Entertainment
- Carly Rae Jepsen Cancels NYC Show Due to Weather: ‘No One Is Getting Electrocuted Tonight’Entertainment
- Beloved Knitter Undergoes Dramatic Heel Turn on ‘The Bachelorette’: RecapEntertainment
- What Was in Megan Thee Stallion’s Victim Statement Read at Tory Lanez SentencingEntertainment
- Travis Scott Tops Billboard 200 for 3rd Time with ‘Utopia’Entertainment
- Chris Noth Breaks Silence on Sexual Assault Allegations: ‘I Strayed on My Wife’Entertainment
- Josh Duggar’s Child Pornography Conviction Upheld By Appeals CourtEntertainment
- Chad Michael Murray Reveals Jamie Lee Curtis Kissed Him Behind-the-Scenes of ‘Freaky Friday’Entertainment
- Who Is Bryan Randall? 5 Things to Know About Sandra Bullock’s Late PartnerEntertainment