Tom Sandoval's friendship with Tom Schwartz appears to have survived the Scandoval drama.

As filming for Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules continues, one source says two of the show's original cast members are in a much better place.

"Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz have completely repaired their relationship," an insider exclusively shared with The Messenger. "Sandoval is currently staying booked and busy."

In fact, the part owner of Schwartz & Sandy's continues focusing on music and other endeavors after his months-long affair with Raquel Leviss (who now goes by Rachel Leviss) shook the Bravo world. As the insider explained, "He is in a much better place than he was six months ago."

While it's unclear where Sandoval stands with the rest of the VPR crew, his friendship with Schwartz was put in serious jeopardy at the end of Season 10. After Sandoval's affair with Leviss made news, his businesses with Schwartz began to suffer.

"He made a big mess," Schwartz said on the When Reality Hits With Jax and Brittany podcast. "And then you know, he left it for us to clean up back at the businesses. And it's hard for me not to be resentful of him…I'm taking a break from Tom right now. I haven't seen him in awhile."

Earlier this month, fans speculated that other cast members repaired their friendship with Sandoval after a photo surfaced of Lala Kent hugging the TomTom co-owner during a beach outing.

Scheana Shay, however, advised viewers not to jump to conclusions about where the cast stands with Sandoval.

"How about you WATCH the damn show and see HOW all these photos happened!" Shay wrote on Instagram. "NO one knows what's actually happening in this group right now other than US! Nothing is fake in this group and people are definitely paying for their actions."

The Messenger has reached out to Bravo for comment.