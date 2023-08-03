‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Announce New Sports Bar — With Beer Cheese

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are following their co-stars' footsteps into the restaurant business.

That's because after spending years working at Lisa Vanderpump's establishments, the former Vanderpump Rules stars have decided to open a sports bar in Los Angeles.

"It is going to be called Jax's Studio City," Taylor said on Thursday's episode of his When Reality Hits podcast. "We started construction on Monday and I am really excited. We are finally going to have a neighborhood sports bar."

He continued, "My wife is involved just as much as I am. We have 100 percent say in what is going on and she is doing the decorating."

While sharing the news, Taylor also addressed his past comments about owning a bar — including the idea that it's a "marriage killer."

"The difference between some other people that we know that did a bar without their significant others is that I am involving mine,” Taylor proclaimed.

As VPR fans know, Taylor's former co-stars Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz recently opened up TomTom and Schwartz & Sandy's. They have since broken up with their respective partners Ariana Madix and Katie Maloney. Madix and Maloney, meanwhile, are about to open their own sandwich shop, Something About Her.

"It has freaked me out ever since this project came to be a possibility for us," Cartwright admitted. "It is called Jax's, but it is mine too. And you are not going to be there 24/7. It is going to be kid-friendly during the day."

While it's too soon to share what the menu will look like, Cartwright confirmed that one of her family's signature recipes will be available for purchase.

"What we are planning on doing is finally having Mamaw's Beer Cheese on the menu so people can come and pick up their own little tub there," she shared. "We couldn't sell it here in California, but now that we have a kitchen, I am going to fly my [grandmother] out and have her help with the menu so that it has a lot of southern charm."

Taylor and Cartwright's new restaurant comes after multiple sources exclusively confirmed to The Messenger that the couple has started filming a spinoff for Bravo.

Featuring co-stars like Kristen Doute, Miss USA Nia Sanchez and Bachelor Nation's Jasmine Goode, the show will document the cast's next stages of life — including marriages, pregnancies and kids.

"It's about their friend group today and the next stages of their lives navigating new relationships," a source told The Messenger. "It will follow Kristen and her boyfriend who co-host a podcast together. They want to try for a family and marriage and it will show all that. Jax and Brittany also want more kids and that will be shown."