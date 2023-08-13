Tom Schwartz may soon discover that blonds really do have more fun.
The Vanderpump Rules star showed off a new bleached blond hairdo over the weekend while posing with fans at The Mondrian in Los Angeles.
The Schwartz & Sandy's co-owner looked relaxed and content in the fan photo, donning an all-black ensemble and contrastingly light locks. The cut and color of his hair appears to resemble that of Ryan Gosling's Ken from the blockbuster Barbie film.
The Messenger reached out to the fan for comment, but did not immediately hear back.
- Ariana Madix Says She Is ‘Not Friends’ With Tom Schwartz Despite Being Pictured Together
- ‘Vanderpump Rules’: ‘No One in the Cast Is in Touch With’ Tom Sandoval, Says Source
- Bravo ’Trying to Piece Together’ Deal With Raquel Leviss for ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Return: Source (Exclusive)
- Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss Hit a New Low in ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion Part 2
- How Fox’s ‘Stars on Mars’ Changed the Lives of Tom Schwartz and More ‘Celebronauts’ (Exclusive)
- Ariana Madix Confronts Tom Sandoval, Raquel Leviss in ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion Trailer
The photo was reposted to various Bravo fan accounts, proving that social media users are completely divided by Schwartz's new look.
"I don’t hate it," wrote one Instagram user, while another wrote, "That's a vibe…" and a separate user added: "No worries, I hate it enough for both of us."
Others pointed out that Schwartz's blond era is similar to ex Katie Maloney's lighter-haired days from the early seasons of VPR, with one Instagram user saying, "It’s giving Katie season 2 vibes but better."
The Bravo star's makeover comes less than a week after he was photographed filming Season 11 of VPR at Maloney and Ariana Madix's Something About Her sandwich shop, which has yet to open.
Fans appeared to be confused as to why Schwartz was hanging out with the group — considering Madix's emotional conversation with him on the Season 10 finale, in which she told him they are no longer friends after her ex and his business partner, Tom Sandoval, had a months-long affair with their co-star Raquel Leviss.
"Whole cast is missing Sandoval. And I thought Ariana said we can't be friends with Schwartz???" an Instagram user wrote in the comment section, to which the Fancy AF Cocktails author replied with a shrug emoticon, "I'm not friends with Tom Schwartz."
During an appearance on former VPR castmates Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright's When Reality Hits podcast in June, Schwartz got candid about stepping away from his relationship with Sandoval.
"He made a big mess," he said. "And then you know, he left it for us to clean up back at the businesses. And it's hard for me not to be resentful of him… I'm taking a break from Tom right now. I haven't seen him in awhile."
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Algeria Bans ‘Barbie’ for Promoting ‘Homosexuality and Other Western Deviances’Entertainment
- Darren Kent, Actor Who Appeared on ‘Game of Thrones,’ Dead at 36Entertainment
- Fired ‘Below Deck’ Star Laura Bileskalne Defends Herself, Axed Castmate Luke Jones After Sexual Assault ScandalEntertainment
- Shania Twain Announces 2024 Las Vegas Residency DatesEntertainment
- Film Director Lars von Trier Shares Personal Ad on Instagram Looking for a ‘Girlfriend and Muse’Entertainment
- Actress Taryn Manning Apologizes for ‘Exposing’ Affair With Married Man After Posting Troubling VideoEntertainment
- Can We Stop Killing ‘Game of Thrones’ Star Sean Bean in Movies and TV Yet?Entertainment
- TV Stars Danielle Campbell and Colin Woodell Announce Engagement in Sweet PostEntertainment
- Beyoncé Tells Lizzo ‘I Love You!’ as Lizzo Faces Lawsuit and AllegationsEntertainment
- Studio Heads Offer Writers New Deal to End Costly StrikeEntertainment
- ‘Strays’ Director Josh Greenbaum Adopted One of His Dog Actors: ‘I Now Live With Will Ferrell’ (Exclusive)Entertainment
- Dolly Parton Brings Books to the Children of Kansas With Imagination LibraryEntertainment