Tom Schwartz may soon discover that blonds really do have more fun.

The Vanderpump Rules star showed off a new bleached blond hairdo over the weekend while posing with fans at The Mondrian in Los Angeles.

The Schwartz & Sandy's co-owner looked relaxed and content in the fan photo, donning an all-black ensemble and contrastingly light locks. The cut and color of his hair appears to resemble that of Ryan Gosling's Ken from the blockbuster Barbie film.

The Messenger reached out to the fan for comment, but did not immediately hear back.

The photo was reposted to various Bravo fan accounts, proving that social media users are completely divided by Schwartz's new look.

"I don’t hate it," wrote one Instagram user, while another wrote, "That's a vibe…" and a separate user added: "No worries, I hate it enough for both of us."

Others pointed out that Schwartz's blond era is similar to ex Katie Maloney's lighter-haired days from the early seasons of VPR, with one Instagram user saying, "It’s giving Katie season 2 vibes but better."

The Bravo star's makeover comes less than a week after he was photographed filming Season 11 of VPR at Maloney and Ariana Madix's Something About Her sandwich shop, which has yet to open.

Fans appeared to be confused as to why Schwartz was hanging out with the group — considering Madix's emotional conversation with him on the Season 10 finale, in which she told him they are no longer friends after her ex and his business partner, Tom Sandoval, had a months-long affair with their co-star Raquel Leviss.

"Whole cast is missing Sandoval. And I thought Ariana said we can't be friends with Schwartz???" an Instagram user wrote in the comment section, to which the Fancy AF Cocktails author replied with a shrug emoticon, "I'm not friends with Tom Schwartz."

During an appearance on former VPR castmates Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright's When Reality Hits podcast in June, Schwartz got candid about stepping away from his relationship with Sandoval.

"He made a big mess," he said. "And then you know, he left it for us to clean up back at the businesses. And it's hard for me not to be resentful of him… I'm taking a break from Tom right now. I haven't seen him in awhile."