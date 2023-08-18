‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Scheana Shay Releases New Song Inspired by Scandoval

Scheana Shay is embracing her creativity through music.

On Friday, the Vanderpump Rules star, along with Kevin Franklin and Landis Daniels of The 27s, released a new song called "Apples" — a tune inspired by the cheating scandal between costars Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix and Rachel Leviss (a.k.a. Scandoval).

"I haven't used music as an outlet to express my feelings in a really long time, so getting back into the studio and making this song with The 27s has been freeing and cathartic," the mom-of-one told Rolling Stone. "Plus, the hook is a great way to teach your toddler how to spell APPLES."

"This song is meaningful because we wanted to help Scheana get her thoughts and feelings out, and it turned out super cool," The 27s told the outlet.

Some of the lyrics from Shay's new song seem to pay homage to all that transpired during VPR's 10th season.

"Narcissistic psycho/Cut you out like lipo/See right through you with my eyes closed/From a Ferrari to a Jetta/Thought that you knew better/Threw it all out the window," she sings.

“I was with you on your worst day/ You stabbed me in the worst way/How you gonna lie to my face?/ And you said that we would always be friends/ Party on the weekend/ But then you're gone without a trace," she adds. "I thought you were grateful/ I found out you're fake though/I hope there's a place for friends like you."

Though it's been a while since Shay released music, "Apples" isn't her first single. In 2012, the TV personality released her single "What I Like" and then in 2013 she delivered her song "Good as Gold."

In June, Shay's husband, Brock Davies, dished over his wife's ability to overcome the betrayal she faced from former friends Sandoval and Leviss.

"Over the last four years, I have seen her grow into this Emmy-nominated reality star because she has slowly but surely found her voice," he exclusively told The Messenger at the time. "She has found her confidence."

Tom Schwartz and Scheana Shay Nicole Weingart/Bravo

Davies pointed to the Season 10 finale of Vanderpump Rules when Shay confronted Sandoval after he cheated on Madix with Leviss. In a tearful conversation, Shay said their friendship was over for good.

"In the peak of all this devastation and drama, she was able to — better than anyone else — handle a conversation with Sandoval and get the message across to him clearly," Davies explained. "It resonated with everybody."