‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Raquel Leviss Says She Forgives Herself For Tom Sandoval Affair

After three months in a treatment facility, an apparent name change and a whole lot of public scrutiny, Raquel Leviss has come out on the other side of the reality TV scandal that changed her life forever.

During an interview with Bethenny Frankel on Wednesday's JustB podcast, Leviss — who changed her name back to her birth name of Rachel in the aftermath of Scandoval — said it all started with that 90-day stay at a treatment facility in Arizona.

"It was a really scary decision to make because I knew I needed help, but I didn't know what to expect going in," the Vanderpump Rules star told Frankel. "I had the option to go straight into the treatment facility before the reunion, but I decided to commit to my work obligation and go back and film."

Leviss immediately entered treatment after filming the dramatic Season 10 reunion in April, during which the former pageant queen was confronted by her castmates about her explosive affair with Tom Sandoval.

"They took my phone, they searched my bags for anything that they needed to confiscate," Leviss detailed. "I was thrown into this place where there were a lot of new faces and I was already carrying so much shame that it was difficult for me to be like, 'Hi, I’m Raquel!'"

Eventually, though, the 28-year-old was able to break down her walls.

"As time went on, I was able to warm up and really share my story in an authentic, honest way," Leviss explained. "I was met with grace and compassion from my peers. A big part of my journey is learning to be compassionate with myself, as well."

When asked point blank by Frankel if Leviss forgives herself for her affair with Sandoval, which brought the end of his nine-year relationship with Ariana Madix, Leviss responded, "Yeah, I do."

Not only that, but Leviss vowed a return to self as she navigates whatever comes next.

"Honesty is one of my core values" she claimed. "I refuse to compromise any longer."

Vanderpump Rules is currently filming Season 11 for Bravo, but Leviss' involvement has not been set in stone.