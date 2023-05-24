The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Raquel Leviss Is Not Pregnant amid Scandoval Drama, Says Source

    Ahead of last week's 'Vanderpump Rules' finale, The Messenger was the first to report that Leviss and co-star Tom Sandoval split.

    Charmaine Patterson
    Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    Raquel Leviss is not expecting a baby, a source tells The Messenger.

    Speculation that the Vanderpump Rules star was pregnant with her first child began shortly after news broke that she was involved in a months-long affair with co-star Tom Sandoval.

    Things escalated on TikTok after a user claimed in a since-deleted video that someone who knows Leviss' sister confirmed the pregnancy.

    Ahead of last week's Vanderpump Rules Season 10 finale, The Messenger was the first to report that Leviss and Sandoval split.

    Read More

    A separate source told The Messenger that Sandoval — who had been dating Ariana Madix for nine years when it was revealed he and Leviss were having an affair — has been "struggling" amidst the chaos.

    "His relationships with everyone right now are on the back burner, and he's focusing on his music," the source said. "He's about to turn 40 and trying his best to move away from all of this, but he's struggling at times. Like anyone trying to better themselves, it's one day at a time."

    Madix and Sandoval broke up in March when she learned about the affair via Sandoval's cell phone, sparking a viral fallout for the Bravolebities.

    Sandoval issued an apology to Tom Schwartz, his business partners and their employees. He later apologized to Madix on social media, writing in part, "I made mistakes, I was selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love. No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly."

    Leviss echoed a similar sentiment in her public apology, writing, "There is no excuse, I am not a victim and must own my actions. I deeply regret hurting Ariana."

    As for Madix, she has since moved on with fitness coach Daniel Wai and is "in a much better place," a source told The Messenger earlier this month.

    "She's having fun with Daniel and getting to know him," the source added. "It's not serious. He's really good to her."

