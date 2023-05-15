The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent Says She’s ‘A Little Envious’ of How Ariana Madix Has Handled Scandoval

    Madix is in a 'great headspace' after her very public split, while Kent is still working through her own breakup.

    Published |Updated
    Lanae Brody and Lauren Piester
    Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for CAA

    Vanderpump Rules breakups are like snowflakes: No two are alike. While Ariana Madix is currently facing the very public betrayal by her boyfriend Tom Sandoval and best friend Raquel Leviss, her co-star Lala Kent went through her own public heartbreak. Just a couple of years ago, she discovered that long-time partner Randall Emmett, a movie producer known for making Bruce Willis movies, was cheating on her with multiple women. Now, she's in the middle of a custody battle for their 2-year-old daughter Ocean and advocating for the safety of children while playing a minor role in "Scandoval," one of the biggest reality show scandals in recent memory. 

    In a Zoom chat with The Messenger, Lala praised Ariana's ability to move on — she's been spotted kissing a trainer named Daniel Wai in the months since the split — after such a devastating experience, and she reflected on how her own breakup changed her perspective on the relationships around her. 

    On how she was able to see Scandoval coming…

    Lala Kent: Watching it back, I just realized that when my ex's mask fell, everyone's did, and I developed a super power in that moment. I felt like I had spidey senses, and I didn't know where it was coming from because I have been around (Madix and Sandoval) as a couple for a very long time, and never in a million years did I think he would be capable of that. But when you sleep next to somebody you feel safe with and have a baby with that person, and they betray you on that level, you realize bad people exist, and you're not fooling me. So I'll attribute that to my own experience. 

    Read More

    On handling things wrong, at first…

    Kent: I think at the very beginning, I was way too tough for her. You know, I wanted to talk about, "He's a narcissist, you're gonna thrive." I felt like my energy may have been too intense. And now that she is where she is, we really have a bond. We really have a bond. We have a good time together. 

    On why Lala is 'envious' of Ariana…

    Kent: [Ariana is] in a great headspace. And I'm just… I don't know if envious is the word, but a little envious that she could make such a clean break and give her heart to somebody. Ocean is the biggest gift on the planet, and she is the silver lining in my relationship, but my heart is not available. She is locked away for no one to have except for women and gays. 

    The Vanderpump Rules finale aired on May 10, and Bravo will air a bonus episode, filmed after the affair was made public, on May 17. All previous episodes are streaming on Peacock.

