‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 11: EP Explains How Show Will Move on After Scandoval (Exclusive)

Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss' affair, which came to be known as Scandoval, made Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules the most explosive yet. As producers look forward to Season 11 of the Bravo reality show, the drama is inevitable, yet unpredictable.

"There's a lot of questions right now," executive producer Alex Baskin told The Messenger at the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 FYC event on Tuesday. "All I will say is that we will sort of take it as it comes, but it's a group that has always been very intertwined."

Baskin added, "I don't think that they can actually get out of each other's lives."

In March, Scandoval sent shockwaves across the internet after Sandoval's girlfriend of nine years, Ariana Madix, discovered he had been having an affair with Raquel Leviss. Madix and Sandoval broke up; however, the exes still share their Valley Village, Calif., home.

"I always refer back to Tom and Ariana still living together to say that they still are," Baskin told The Messenger. "Even if that's a complicated situation, it isn't like they're spending much time together. It isn't like they've all gone their separate ways, so we'll see. I don't know how they recover from this."

Baskin also referenced Madix's refusal to film with Sandoval or Leviss in the future. The Something About Her co-founder told The New York Times in an article published earlier this month, "I have nothing to say to either of them. Our show is very real and follows a real group of friends, and neither of them are in the group of friends, so, good luck."

Speaking to The Messenger, Baskin said, "Well, I think part of what we've always done well on this show is that we don't force things that shouldn't exist to happen. So sure, do I wish that she felt otherwise? Yes, that would make my life easier. But I also think that we document it as it comes, and I think that we take it from there, but there's still a ton of overlap in all of their lives."

Baskin also said he has not been in touch with Leviss.

"I have not talked to her. I have talked to her representatives, but she has not been available for us to speak to," the longtime producer said. "My understanding is that she's doing well and that I think the time away has been good for her."

He continued, "I can't imagine, I know people feel the way that they do about her, and obviously, it's a hard situation."

While he noted that Leviss "made a lot of mistakes" and had "bad judgment," he said that some of the criticism has been "really extreme."

"I do hope that she's strong enough to deal with it," Baskin added. "I feel for her, you know. I hope that she is doing better, and we'll see where she goes from here and where she and Tom go."

As for when he first learned about Scandoval, Baskin confessed that he didn't believe it was true at first.

"I completely was dismissive of it because the fact that it was in plain sight made no sense," he explained. "Even though this is a group where 90 percent of what you hear is probably true, I couldn't conceive it. I thought that it was so devious that it wasn't true. Then, after the fact, it's completely obvious."

He confirmed that he found out about the cheating scandal along with the rest of the world in March.

"That's when Ariana found out, and then we all found out," Baskin said. "And, by the way, part of the reason there's been such a strong reaction to all of this and there's so much support behind Ariana is she was the person who least believed it. She was the most offensive."

"But everything changed that day," said Baskin.

Kristen Doute was one of the familiar faces that returned to the show for Season 10 amid the fallout. Baskin shared whether fans can expect to see more former co-stars or newcomers in Season 11.

"I think that you will see them as a presence to some extent. I don't know that we completely shake up the cast so much that you see a whole bunch of additions to the full-time cast," he said. "But, yeah, that's something we're talking about."