‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reveals a Completely Broken Group Dynamic in Part 1 of Season 10 Reunion

Warning: The following contains spoilers for the latest episode of Vanderpump Rules.

In case anyone was worried (and you know you were), Ariana Madix got a great night of sleep before the Season 10 reunion. There was not a dark under-eye circle in sight for reality TV's current biggest star, who faced down her ex-boyfriend sporting icy blonde hair and an icy stare while decked out in a bright red dress consisting of just a few straps and a slinky, low-rise skirt. She was there to kill, while disgraced ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval couldn't stop running his white manicure through his unkempt hair while he cried and tried to justify the lies he told and the betrayals he masterminded.

While part one of the three-part reunion didn't feature any real life-changing bombshells or revelations, it did paint quite a picture of the group dynamic among the cast, even without Raquel Leviss in the room. Since she had filed a restraining order against Scheana Shay around the time the episode was filmed, the two women couldn't be in the same room together (the order has since been dismissed). Leviss spent part one watching the show from her trailer, and she'll join the rest of the cast on stage for part two. But based on how part one went, it seems hard to imagine that the vibe will get worse. The Toms are pariahs, and no amount of rehashing all the show's other cheating scandals will change anyone's opinion of Scandoval or save their former friendship with Schwartz or Sandy.

Before the show gets into the real nitty gritty with the last two parts of the reunion — and the arrival of Leviss — let's dive into the bigger moments of the opening hour.

MVP: DJ James Kennedy

While Madix's image remains untainted after the first hour, DJ James Kennedy lost all sense of dignity. He would barely let Sandoval answer a question and nearly got kicked out of the reunion by a grumpy, maternal Lisa Vanderpump because he couldn't stop yelling and loudly pointing out that while Sandoval denies having been close friends with Kennedy, they definitely were BFFs at one point. Sandoval paid for his proposal to Leviss! While LVP's interruptions felt like a mom shushing her middle schoolers, Kennedy seemed like a class clown finally getting the upper hand. His glee was embarrassing yet valid, and without him, we wouldn't have heard Sandoval called a "worm with a mustache" or be looking forward to the resurgence of the insult "poo poo head."

Only time will tell how he handles his ex-fiancée Leviss being in the room, but it's sure to be loud and angry once again.

When Schwartz found out

While in his solo interview, Sandoval tried to claim that he told Tom Schwartz about the affair in January 2023, he actually told Schwartz after the wedding in Mexico. That means Schwartz didn't yet know about the affair when he kissed Leviss, but he did know as they continued to flirt after they got back from Mexico, and he was clearly giving hints to ex-wife Katie Maloney as the season went on.

Scheana's got regrets

Shay admitted that her quest to get Leviss and Schwartz together was the result of hearing from Leviss about how Maloney was treating her. After watching the season, Shay realized she had been duped by a person she thought was her good friend, and she knew she was in the wrong. She's working on mending her friendships with the other women, and she and Lala Kent now own homes near each other in Palm Springs.

As for the restaurants…

Schwartz & Sandy's has been open since November, and while there was a little bit of #TeamAriana graffiti in the bathroom and a few bad Yelp reviews, business has mostly been solid.

Meanwhile, Something About Her, the impending sandwich shop run by Maloney and Madix, is set to open any day now, apparently. The reunion was filmed in March, and the girls predicted a late May opening, so maybe there will be sandwiches in time for reunion part three. At least a fan can dream.