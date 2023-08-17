‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Raquel Leviss Not Returning for Season 11 After Scandoval: Source - The Messenger
Entertainment.
‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Raquel Leviss Not Returning for Season 11 After Scandoval: Source

Leviss found herself in hot water earlier this summer after it was revealed she was having an affair with Tom Sandoval while he was dating Ariana Madix

Published |Updated
Mike Vulpo
Raquel Leviss shares a behind-the-scenes photo from the set of ‘Vanderpump Rules.’Raquel Leviss/Instagram

Raquel Leviss' time on Vanderpump Rules has come to an end.

A source tells The Messenger that Leviss (who now goes by Rachel Leviss) will not be back for Season 11, despite last season's Scandoval drama resulting in record ratings and becoming a national hot topic.

The Messenger has reached out to Leviss' rep for comment.

Leviss found herself in hot water earlier this summer after it was revealed she was having an affair with Tom Sandoval while he was dating her friend Ariana Madix.

As Bravo cameras began rolling on a new season, another source said Leviss had not been in touch with anyone from the cast, including Sandoval, as her future on the reality show remained in question.

VANDERPUMP RULES -- Pictured: (l-r) Raquel Leviss, Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix -- (Photo by: Nicole Weingart/Bravo)
Raquel Leviss, Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix appear on Vanderpump Rules.Nicole Weingart/Bravo

After news broke that the Vanderpump Rules star left an undisclosed mental health facility last month, another source shed some light on her future plans.

"Raquel is making her way back to Los Angeles soon and she is making plans to speak out soon," an insider shared with The Messenger at the time. "She wants to share her point of view now that she has been in weeks of therapy and has had time away from the situation." 

This week, The Messenger also exclusively reported that Sandoval's friendship with Tom Schwartz appears to have survived the Scandoval drama.

"Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz have completely repaired their relationship," an insider exclusively shared with The Messenger. "Sandoval is currently staying booked and busy."

