‘Vampire Diaries’ Alum Claire Holt Is Pregnant With Baby No. 3

Claire Holt is expecting her third baby with husband Andrew Joblon.

The Originals actress debuted her baby bump on the red carpet at the premiere of Killers of the Flower Moon at the Cannes Film Festival Saturday, later announcing the exciting news on Instagram the following day.

"Me & no 3," she simply captioned a carousel of photos, a few of which showed her cradling her growing bump.

Claire Holt attends the <em>Killers of the Flower Moon</em> red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 20. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

Fans, friends and fellow celebs rushed to the comments section of Holt's post to send their well wishes to the actress, with former co-star Nina Dobrev writing, "Omg Claire!!!!! YES!!!!!! Congrats," while Vampire Diaries alum Candice King added, "Yessss momma!!! Congratulations."

Holt and Joblon — who were first romantically linked in July 2017 and wed in August 2018 — welcomed their first child, son James, in March 2019. "Everything they say is true. There is no love like it," Holt captioned an Instagram post at the time.

The couple welcomed their second child, daughter Elle, in September the following year.

"Baby Elle has finally made her appearance after 27.5 hours of labor," Joblon captioned a sweet snap of himself posing with the 47 Meters Down actress and their newborn daughter.

He added, "@claireholt again proved to me she is my hero and a true warrior – I love you with all my heart. Thank you so much for birthing this sweet little girl in a challenging year. All the women out there, no debate from me, you guys are the superior gender and it's not even close!!"

Most recently, the Turnbridge Equities founder penned a sweet message to his wife of nearly five years in honor of Mother's Day, calling her the "GOAT" (greatest of all time). "We love you so much," he added alongside a family photo.