Valerie Bertinelli has no plans to walk down the aisle again. The actress recently posted a video to her instagram in which she lets a camera filter predict how she will end her 2023. After the outcome is revealed as “with no regrets,” Bertinelli smiles, nods her head in approval and begins to dance to the Taylor Swift music playing in the background.

While the video was short and sweet, Bertinelli took the time to write a longer caption under the post, in which she reflected on the times when she thinks she should have given herself more grace. Now, at 63, she says, she has fewer days of guilt and negative self talk — where she used to ask herself questions like ‘how could I have been so fooled?’ and ‘why did I protect them for so long?’ — than ever before.

“I can really, truly give myself compassion because I know I was doing my best to love, to be generous, to be compassionate, and have patience, even though I was never given the same respect,” Bertinelli wrote. “There are now many more days where just the pure peace and joy of existing are here and for once in my life, I know I deserve it.”

One Instagram follower commented on the post and asked The Food Network host candidly, “Would you ever consider getting married again?” Bertinelli responded with a simple, straightforward “Nope.”

In 2022, Bertinelli tearfully joined friend and Today Show host Hoda Kotb, who acknowledged the many changes in the former’s life since the two had last seen each other in person. Bertinelli’s late ex-husband, Eddie Van Halen, had passed away after battling cancer; their son, Wolfgang Van Halen, had been nominated for a Grammy Award; and Bertinelli’s second marriage to Tom Vitale had come to an end. The trauma of divorce, Bertinelli admitted, helped her decide that she had no interest in looking for romantic love again.

Valerie Bertinelli Valerie Bertinelli/Instagram

“Because of the challenges that I’m going through right now, because divorce sucks, I can’t imagine ever trusting anyone again to let into my life. So I have some trust issues that I’m sure I’m gonna have to get past,” she told Kotb.

Bertinelli proclaimed she would be happy to spend the rest of her life only with her cats, dog, son, and "hopefully someday grandchildren." The actress is keeping plenty busy though. In fact, she recently made an appearance in son Wolfgang’s latest music video for his band’s single "I’m Alright," and has been cheering the group on from the wings at their live performances, capturing the excitement on video and proudly sharing it online.

In April, Bertinelli took to social media as she celebrated her birthday in Amsterdam to share how grateful she was that she had "survived the hardest six years" of her life. "And on Thursday, I get to watch my son open for Metallica!" she continued. "Life is good."