Usher’s Ex-Wife Launches Petition to Drain Georgia Lake After Her Son Was Fatally Struck by Jet Ski

Eleven years after her son was fatally struck by a jet ski on a Georgia lake, Tameka Foster — a fashion designer who was married to Usher from 2007 to 2009 — has launched an online petition to "drain, clean, and restore" Lake Sidney Lanier.

"We, the concerned citizens, visitors, and advocates for safety and inclusivity, hereby petition for urgent action to address the dangers and historical associations associated with Lake Lanier," Foster wrote on Change.org. "We believe that it is imperative to drain, comprehensively clean, restore, and implement improved safety measures at the lake to ensure the well-being of all individuals engaging in personal watercraft and recreational activities.

Foster's 11-year-old son, Kile — whom she shared with Ryan Glover — died in 2012 after a jet ski struck him while he was floating in a tube on the lake.

"The Department of Natural Resources testified in court that the perpetrator should have been cited, but timely action was not taken," the petition reads. "This incident, among others, underscores the urgent need for proper zoning, safety, and complete overhaul measures within the lake."

The petition, which was launched on July 6, has already gained nearly 3,000 signatures.

During an appearance on Ryan Cameron Uncensored, Foster spoke candidly about her efforts and why she decided to take action now.

"It's a rough month because [Kile] was in the hospital on life support for two weeks," she said. "He didn't die instantly. He kind of fought and we prayed and hoped and wished. He passed July 21. I'm making noise during these couple weeks."

"I'm not happy with Lake Lanier," she added.

The lake, which is the largest body of water in Georgia, covers nearly 60 square miles and has waters up to 160 feet deep, according to the Associated Press.

According to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, there have been more than 170 boating and drowning deaths between 1994 and 2018.