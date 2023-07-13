Usher’s Ex-Wife Launches Petition to Drain Georgia Lake After Her Son Was Fatally Struck by Jet Ski - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Usher’s Ex-Wife Launches Petition to Drain Georgia Lake After Her Son Was Fatally Struck by Jet Ski

"We believe that it is imperative to drain, comprehensively clean, restore, and implement improved safety measures at the lake...," the fashion designer wrote

Published |Updated
Christina Dugan Ramirez
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Tameka Foster arrives at the Lupus LA 15th Annual Hollywood Bag Ladies Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on November 17, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. David Livingston/Getty Images

Eleven years after her son was fatally struck by a jet ski on a Georgia lake, Tameka Foster — a fashion designer who was married to Usher from 2007 to 2009 — has launched an online petition to "drain, clean, and restore" Lake Sidney Lanier.

"We, the concerned citizens, visitors, and advocates for safety and inclusivity, hereby petition for urgent action to address the dangers and historical associations associated with Lake Lanier," Foster wrote on Change.org. "We believe that it is imperative to drain, comprehensively clean, restore, and implement improved safety measures at the lake to ensure the well-being of all individuals engaging in personal watercraft and recreational activities.

Foster's 11-year-old son, Kile — whom she shared with Ryan Glover — died in 2012 after a jet ski struck him while he was floating in a tube on the lake.

"The Department of Natural Resources testified in court that the perpetrator should have been cited, but timely action was not taken," the petition reads. "This incident, among others, underscores the urgent need for proper zoning, safety, and complete overhaul measures within the lake." 

Read More

The petition, which was launched on July 6, has already gained nearly 3,000 signatures.

During an appearance on Ryan Cameron Uncensored, Foster spoke candidly about her efforts and why she decided to take action now.

"It's a rough month because [Kile] was in the hospital on life support for two weeks," she said. "He didn't die instantly. He kind of fought and we prayed and hoped and wished. He passed July 21. I'm making noise during these couple weeks."

"I'm not happy with Lake Lanier," she added.

The lake, which is the largest body of water in Georgia, covers nearly 60 square miles and has waters up to 160 feet deep, according to the Associated Press.

According to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, there have been more than 170 boating and drowning deaths between 1994 and 2018.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.