Usher and Keke Palmer have teamed up for their new collaboration "Boyfriend," and are teasing moments from the music video on social media.

"Somebody said that your boyfriend's looking for me," Usher sings in a clip posted to Instagram. The Instagram video is captioned, "when fantasies become reality."

The lyric seems to allude to the drama that engulfed Palmer earlier this summer when she attended Usher's Las Vegas residency show and danced with the "Burn" singer. Her partner at the time and father of her five-month-old child, Darius Jackson, had an issue with the viral moment and took to Twitter to express his displeasure.

"It's the outfit tho... you a mom," he wrote.

After receiving an initial wave of backlash from Palmer's fans, Jackson doubled down, "We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn't want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is. This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case."

Palmer never publicly responded to the surrounding controversy, but the couple appeared to unfollow each other on Instagram in the days following. She then began selling a $45 crew neck t-shirt that read "IM A MOTHA."

Usher's new track "Boyfriend" premieres Wednesday.