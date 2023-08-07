Usher is opening up about one of his hardest lessons in his decades-long career.
During a digital cover interview with Vibe magazine published Friday, the eight-time Grammy winner revealed, "I think the hardest thing that I've ever had to do was be single."
He explained, "Because I don't like to be alone. The idea of creating a life with someone is what I would like to do, maybe because I didn't have or didn't see that. And I get to remedy that idea by having an incredible partnership. I can then have the thing that I ultimately wanted to see. You know what I'm saying?"
Usher's love life has been a topic of conversation since his relationship with TLC's Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas. The two dated from 2001 to 2003.
- ‘The Fall of the House of Usher’: Cast, Release Date and Everything to Know
- This ‘The Fall of the House of Usher’ First Look Gives a Lot of Clues About Mike Flanagan’s Edgar Allen Poe Adaptation
- ‘The Flash’ Series Finale Quietly Ushers Out The CW’s Glory Days
- A Digital Dollar Could Usher in a Soft Social Credit System
- Entertaining Expert Shares the ‘Do’s and Don’ts’ For a Summer Kickoff Party
In August 2007, he married Tameka Foster, and they welcomed two sons: Usher "Cinco" V, 15, and Naviyd, 14. He filed for divorce less than two years later.
Usher began dating his second wife, Grace Miguel, in 2009. They married in September 2015 before calling it quits when the "OMG" singer filed for divorce three years later.
He is now going strong with record executive Jennifer Goicoechea, whom he began dating in 2019. They share daughter Sovereign Bo, 2, and son Sire Castrello, 1.
Usher credited "healing" for his healthy relationship. "Maybe I was suffering a lot from — just maybe not necessarily having the kind of love that I would've wanted as a kid. And wanting to figure out what that was all about," he added.
Continued Usher: "I didn't have that relationship that I would've wanted to have with my father. And that the relationship that I had with my mother was slowly beginning to be under pressure. Because one, we were working together. Two, we had our differences. Three, I was getting older, but I think it was just life lessons. The therapy really did help me be able to be by myself."
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- ‘Parks and Recreation’ Cast Reunites on SAG, WGA Picket Lines — And Li’l Sebastian Was There!Entertainment
- Vanna White Missed ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Episode Amid Illness, Contract NegotiationsEntertainment
- Reports of Amy Robach Joining NewsNation Are ‘Totally Wrong,’ Says SourceEntertainment
- ‘Below Deck’ Star Captain Lee ‘Mortified’ By Luke Jones and Laura Bileskalne ScandalEntertainment
- Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos Announce $100 Million Commitment to Rebuild Maui After WildfiresEntertainment
- Jodie Sweetin Expresses Dismay After Learning Her Film Will Air on Great American Family ChannelEntertainment
- Taylor Swift Didn’t Personally Invite Karlie Kloss to Her Eras Tour Concert, Says Source (Exclusive)Entertainment
- Robert De Niro’s Daughter Drena Pays Tribute to Late Son Leandro on His 20th BirthdayEntertainment
- Tia Carrere, Alexa PenaVega and More Stars Ask for Help Raising Funds for Hawaii After WildfiresEntertainment
- Morgan Wallen Foundation Gives $500K to Restore Historic Black Baseball Complex in NashvilleEntertainment
- Kyle Richards Slams Jeff Lewis After He Calls Her a ‘Lesbian on Ozempic’Entertainment
- Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire, Blake Shelton and More to Appear on The Judds Tribute AlbumEntertainment