Usher is opening up about one of his hardest lessons in his decades-long career.

During a digital cover interview with Vibe magazine published Friday, the eight-time Grammy winner revealed, "I think the hardest thing that I've ever had to do was be single."

He explained, "Because I don't like to be alone. The idea of creating a life with someone is what I would like to do, maybe because I didn't have or didn't see that. And I get to remedy that idea by having an incredible partnership. I can then have the thing that I ultimately wanted to see. You know what I'm saying?"

Usher's love life has been a topic of conversation since his relationship with TLC's Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas. The two dated from 2001 to 2003.

In August 2007, he married Tameka Foster, and they welcomed two sons: Usher "Cinco" V, 15, and Naviyd, 14. He filed for divorce less than two years later.

Usher began dating his second wife, Grace Miguel, in 2009. They married in September 2015 before calling it quits when the "OMG" singer filed for divorce three years later.

He is now going strong with record executive Jennifer Goicoechea, whom he began dating in 2019. They share daughter Sovereign Bo, 2, and son Sire Castrello, 1.

Usher credited "healing" for his healthy relationship. "Maybe I was suffering a lot from — just maybe not necessarily having the kind of love that I would've wanted as a kid. And wanting to figure out what that was all about," he added.

Continued Usher: "I didn't have that relationship that I would've wanted to have with my father. And that the relationship that I had with my mother was slowly beginning to be under pressure. Because one, we were working together. Two, we had our differences. Three, I was getting older, but I think it was just life lessons. The therapy really did help me be able to be by myself."