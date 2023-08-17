Usher Announces Final Las Vegas Residency Dates Following Keke Palmer Collab - The Messenger
Usher Announces Final Las Vegas Residency Dates Following Keke Palmer Collab

Just a year and a half after it began, the R&B star is concluding the 'My Way – The Vegas Residency'

Taylor Henderson
Usher performs during the Lovers & Friends music festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on May 06, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.Candice Ward/Getty Images

The final dates of Usher's Las Vegas residency have been announced.

The R&B legend shared the news on social media, writing, "Vegas! By popular demand I’ve just added the Final Shows of My Way The Vegas Residency this November & December at Dolby Live at Park MGM!"

Usher is concluding The My Way – The Vegas Residency show a year and a half after it launched in July 2022.

The announcement comes days after actress Keke Palmer starred in his latest music video and referenced some drama that happened at his show back in July when a video of the two dancing together went viral.

Darius Jackson, the father of Palmer's 5-month-old child, expressed his displeasure with the two as well as with Palmer's attire on Twitter. "It's the outfit tho... you a mom," he wrote. He later doubled down, adding, "We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn't want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is. This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case."

In the days following the public exchange, the couple appeared to unfollow each other on Instagram. He's reportedly moved on and is dating other women.

Usher and Palmer reference that tension in the music video for "Boyfriend." The first lyric is, "Somebody said that your boyfriend's looking for me." The video concludes with Palmer waking up in bed, having dreamt the whole music video. "I'm so tired," she says. "I'm a mother, after all."

The final dates of the My Way The Vegas Residency are this November 3, 4, 7, 8, 10, 11, 22, 24, 25, 29 and December 1 and 2. Tickets go on sale Friday, August 25, at 10 AM PT.

