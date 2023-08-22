One year after winning a national title, Urban Meyer found himself at the lowest point of his life.

After Meyer's Florida Gators took home the top prize in college football for the second time in three years in 2008, the pressure of doing it again eventually took its toll on the head coach.

"I was in a really bad place for a long time," Meyer revealed in Netflix's UNTOLD: Swamp Kings. "I started to lose weight. I became addicted to Ambien. I couldn’t sleep."

Meyer admitted that the Ambien addiction only became worse over time as the Gators season progressed.

"I’d take an Ambien and then that was not working," he said. "So it got to the point where I’d take two Ambien and drink a beer on top of it just to get four hours of sleep."

By the time Florida met Alabama in the 2009 SEC Championship game, with a shot at another national championship game on the line, Meyer's mental health was in steep decline.

"I’d have those moments where I could just sit there and I’d start sweating and shaking. Like a panic attack," Meyer admitted. "Like something’s going on here, ‘We’re not ready, we’re not ready.’"

Florida would go on to lose to Nick Saban's Crimson Tide 34-13, seeing their chance at a third title in four years evaporate, and the reverberations from the loss impacted Meyer majorly.

"I just felt like something was wrong with me," he said. "I felt the dynasty slipping from our hands right there. I feel all this coming on me ‘cause it’s my team. Felt like a failure."

Once the season ended, the weight of everything fully hit Meyer — and it ultimately led to him making the decision to step down after five seasons as head coach.

"I was in a deep depression," Meyer continued. "I couldn’t get out of bed. I was curled up. No energy, no desire. I thought I was going to die. That’s when I started thinking ‘I’m done.’"

Two months later, Meyer retracted his decision and returned to Florida where he coached the Gators to a disappointing 8-5 season in 2010.

After officially resigning again following the season, Meyer took a job with ESPN, before returning to college football as the head coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes in 2012.

All four parts of UNTOLD: Swamp Kings are available to stream now on Netflix.