Upscale Steakhouse Says It Will Not Air CMT in Its Restaurants in Solidarity With Jason Aldean 

An upscale steakhouse with locations in Nashville and Steamboat Springs, Colo., has expressed on its social media that it will no longer air CMT in its restaurants until the music channel apologizes for pulling Jason Aldean's latest video from its rotation.

The Messenger reached out to both locations of E3 Chophouse, as well as E3 Meat Co. and Ranch, which supplies the restaurants with steaks, but did not immediately hear back.

Jason Aldean performs on stage during day three of CMA Fest 2023 at Nissan Stadium on June 10, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Aldean, along with fellow country star Luke Bryan, is an investor in E3 Chophouse. The restaurant's Instagram and Twitter posts appeared to indicate the singer's interests in the chain with the hashtags #owner and #ourpartner.

Aldean's video for "Try That in a Small Town," released July 14, sparked backlash across the internet and mainstream media due to its lyrics about gun ownership and messaging that could be construed as a call to violence, as well as its music video, which was filmed at the site of a lynching in Tennessee.

The video, which currently has 12 million views on YouTube, played on CMT through July 16. It is unclear when exactly the video was pulled from the network.