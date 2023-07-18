Unseen Footage From Bruce Lee’s Movie ‘Game of Death’ To Be Released
In honor of the 50th anniversary of the actor's passing, an iconic fight scene from 'Game of Death' gets the extended cut treatment
An iconic Bruce Lee fight scene is getting the extended cut treatment.
Unseen moments from Lee's log fight scene in the film Game of Death will be released in time for the 50th anniversary of the actor's death. Available now in a limited edition box set, the fight scene features raw footage between Lee, Chieh Yuan and Dan Inosanto.
“This scene has long been a holy grail for Bruce Lee fans," Arrow Films producer James Flower, who put together the box set, told The Guardian. "Its existence has been little more than a rumour for decades, so to have found the actual footage was amazing.”
Alongside the new footage, fans will also get several other bonus features, including alternate credits sequences from 1971's The Big Boss and an 80-minute overview of Lee's life and career by film critic and historian Tony Rayns.
Game of Death was Bruce Lee's second to last feature film. He began shooting Enter the Dragon in 1973 but passed on July 20, six days before its release. His cause of death was brain edema, which may have been caused by a reaction to a prescription painkiller.
Enter the Dragon turns 50 this month, and will return to select theaters with a 4K restoration in July and August.
