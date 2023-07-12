Universal Studios Hollywood to Add ‘Fast & Furious’ Roller Coaster - The Messenger
Universal Studios Hollywood to Add ‘Fast & Furious’ Roller Coaster

Theme park promises to 'bring innovative and technological achievements never previously employed'

Derek Lawrence
Vin Diesel is Dom in FAST X, directed by Louis LeterrierUniversal Pictures

Buckle up tight!

It took 11 movies but Fast & Furious is finally getting its due at Universal Studios Hollywood. On Wednesday it was announced that construction will soon begin on a Fast-themed roller coaster, with Universal promising to “bring innovative and technological achievements never previously employed.”

A statement describes the attraction as a “state-of-the-art ride system uniquely created to engulf guests within the dynamic Fast & Furious universe.”

The Vin Diesel-led franchise technically already has a presence at Universal Studios Hollywood, with the “Fast & Furious—Supercharged” experience as part of the studio tour. Elsewhere, Universal Studios Florida has a standalone ride of the same name. But, considering Fast is Universal’s longest-running and profitable franchise, a bigger presence at Universal Studios long felt like a no-brainer.

While there’s currently no publicly announced launch date, once it does open, the attraction will surely be family-friendly.

