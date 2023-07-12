Universal Studios Hollywood to Add ‘Fast & Furious’ Roller Coaster

Buckle up tight!
It took 11 movies but Fast & Furious is finally getting its due at Universal Studios Hollywood. On Wednesday it was announced that construction will soon begin on a Fast-themed roller coaster, with Universal promising to “bring innovative and technological achievements never previously employed.”
A statement describes the attraction as a “state-of-the-art ride system uniquely created to engulf guests within the dynamic Fast & Furious universe.”
The Vin Diesel-led franchise technically already has a presence at Universal Studios Hollywood, with the “Fast & Furious—Supercharged” experience as part of the studio tour. Elsewhere, Universal Studios Florida has a standalone ride of the same name. But, considering Fast is Universal’s longest-running and profitable franchise, a bigger presence at Universal Studios long felt like a no-brainer.
While there’s currently no publicly announced launch date, once it does open, the attraction will surely be family-friendly.
