This is how fans of Uncut Gems win.

Adam Sandler blew audiences away with his dazzling dramatic turn in the 2019 crime-thriller from directors Josh and Benny Safdie, and among the costars that Sandler sizzled onscreen with were Julia Fox, Kevin Garnett, and Idina Menzel (what a big three!). The Tony-winning Menzel played Dina Ratner, the long-suffering wife of Sandler's degenerate gambler Howard Ratner. The relationship between the Ratners was antagonistic as they were on their way to a divorce, but, thankfully, Sandler and Menzel have reunited for what filmmaker Sammi Cohen jokes is "the prelude to Uncut Gems."

Directed by Cohen and produced by Sandler, Netflix's You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah stars Sandler's youngest daughter, Sunny, as Stacy Friedman, a 13-year-old who has long dreamed about having an epic bat mitzvah, only for middle school drama to threaten both her friendships and her coming-of-age ceremony. Sunny's real-life sister Sadie plays Stacy's older sister Ronnie and Papa Sandler is supporting his daughters as Danny, a.k.a. Papa Friedman. And while the Sandler matriarch, Jackie, also stars in Bat Mitzvah (in a hilarious pairing with the great Luis Guzmán), it's Menzel who serves as the Friedman matriarch, Bree.

"I learned a lot from Adam, but one thing that's clear is success is not just making movies — success is making movies with people you really love," Cohen tells The Messenger. "And so he does work with people more than just once. Adam really loved working with Idina, and it's a testament to their natural chemistry. Adam was like, 'Idina, I think she's a great fit,' and I was like, 'There's no question in my mind!' I joke that this is the prelude to Uncut Gems; it's the happy side of their onscreen marriage."

Continues Cohen, "They have such a familial chemistry that makes the film feel slice-of-life, and, with the girls, [Menzel] felt just like she fit right into this puzzle that we were putting together. I obviously love Uncut Gems, and the idea was funny to me, but I also went, 'This totally makes sense.' Idina and Adam just make me nostalgic for my own childhood, my own parents, and they feel so authentic. So it was kind of a no-brainer."

You're So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah premieres Friday on Netflix.