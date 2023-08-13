Major music labels like Universal Music Group (UMG), Sony Music Entertainment, Capitol and others have filed a copyright infringement lawsuit against Internet Archive that could exceed more than $412 million in statutory damages.

The San Francisco-based nonprofit, which aims to function as a free-for-all digital library, is being asked to pay up because the nonprofit has allegedly been providing nearly 2,749 pre-1972 musical works by our late, great artists— Billie Holiday, Ella Fitzgerald, and Louis Armstrong, among others — and the suit claims all of those tunes have been infringed.

Some of those copyright-protected songs that the suit claims Internet Archive illegally shared "millions of times" are Bing Crosby's "White Christmas," Chuck Berry's "Roll Over Beethoven" and Duke Ellington's "It Don't Mean a Thing (If It Ain't Got That Swing)," titles that the lawsuit emphasizes "face no danger of being lost, forgotten, or destroyed." In other words, it claims that the service that Internet Archive purports to provide isn't necessary for these thousands of songs.

“Defendants attempt to defend their wholesale theft of generations of music under the guise of ‘preservation and research,’ but this is a smokescreen: their activities far exceed those limited purposes,” noted the complaint. “Internet Archive unabashedly seeks to provide free and unlimited access to music for everyone, regardless of copyright.”

Ryan J. Lane/Getty Images

The suit specifies that Internet Archive's "Great 78 Project," which encouraged its community users to donate 78 rpm records for “the preservation, research and discovery" of music, primarily recorded from 1900-1950. Per the plaintiffs' complaint, Internet Archive was able to score over 400,000 recordings from the likes of Miles Davis, Frank Sinatra and their peers from these donated discs.

Plaintiffs UMG Recordings, Capitol Records, Concord Bicycle Assets, CMGI Recorded Music Assets, Sony Music Entertainment and Arista Music are seeking $150,000 for each alleged sound recording infringement. (Hence the $412 million-plus price tag if the judge doesn't rule in favor of Internet Archive.)

“In truth, Defendants’ malfeasance springs from their disregard for copyright law and the rights of artists and content owners. Internet Archive and the other Defendants have a long history of opposing, fighting, and ignoring copyright law, proclaiming that their zealotry serves the public good," the lawsuit notes, perhaps pointing to the other federal lawsuit that Internet Archive is currently facing from major book publishers who had similar copyright infringement complaints.

"In reality, Defendants are nothing more than mass infringers.”