    Ukrainian Protester Removed from Cannes After Covering Herself in Fake Blood

    Ukrainian influencer Ilona Chernobai used the 76th Cannes Film Festival to raise awareness about Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine

    Glenn Garner
    A Ukrainian protester was thrown out of the 76th Cannes Film Festival while trying to raise awareness about Russia's ongoing war in her country.

    Ilona Chernobai, a fitness influencer who boasts 1 million Instagram followers, donned a dress in blue and yellow — the colors of the Ukrainian flag — on Sunday as she posed on the red carpet outside of the Palais. On the stairs, she then covered herself in fake blood to remind people "what is happening in Ukraine."

    "The action was in support of the occupied territories and our people who live there! All the people of Ukraine," wrote Chernobai in an Instagram post translated by The Messenger.

    Ilona Chernobai, Cannes Film Festival, Ukraine War
    Christophe Simon/AFP via Getty Images
    She noted that she is "now banned from the festival and many other events, but it's worth it!!!"

    A Cannes spokesperson did not immediately respond to The Messenger’s request for comment.

    As France faces civil unrest over recent pension reform that raised the country's retirement age, the city of Cannes banned protests from the Promenade de la Croisette and its surrounding areas, where the film festival is hosted.

    After Cannes banned Russian delegates from last year's festival in the wake the invasion, the Ukrainian League of Cinemas called on A24, Lionsgate and other indie distributors participating in the Cannes Film Market last month to end their dealings with Russia.

