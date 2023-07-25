UK Girl Group needanamebro Officially Picks a Name, Say Now - The Messenger
UK Girl Group needanamebro Officially Picks a Name, Say Now

Yssy Salvanera, Amelia Onuorah and Maddie Haynes will now be known as Say Now

Published |Updated
Charlotte Phillipp
Say Now video ‘Netflix (Better Now Without You)’SayNow/YouTube

The U.K.-based girl group needanamebro have finally picked out a name, bro.

In an Instagram post Tuesday, the trio announced they have officially named their band, Say Now. Made up of Yssy Salvanera, Amelia Onuorah and Maddie Haynes, the band confirmed that they're entering a new "era."

"This feels like a moment we've been waiting for forever and now we're here. It's time!" the girls shared. "needanamebro have finally gotanamebro and we're so excited to share this new name, era and version of ourselves with the world."

The viral "Netflix (Better Now Without You)" singers also explained the special meaning behind their new name, saying that "Say Now" is a life motto for the three of them.

"Say Now is something we live by. It's all about saying how you feel when you feel it," they wrote. "You’ve only got one life, tell that person you love them, don't hold your feelings in and do that thing you've always wanted to do."

The group first gained success on social media platforms like TikTok, where they have 253,000 followers and over 11 million likes — despite only having released three singles thus far. The still-developing pop group are also signed to Modest! Management, the notable starmakers who managed One Direction and Little Mix.

Additionally, needanamebro originally began as a duo, consisting of just Salvanera and Onuorah. Haynes joined in 2022, shortly after they signed with Atlantic Records.

View post on TikTok

"We wouldn't be here without all of our day ones, you've been there from the start... from our first posts on TikTok, finding Maddie and sharing our covers online, to now listening, watching and supporting all of our new music. We can't thank you enough and we love you all so much," they shared in their caption. "We can't wait for everything that's coming... Maybe sooner than you think."

Say Now's "Netflix (Better Now Without You)," "Not a Lot Left to Say" and "Better Love" are all currently available to stream.

