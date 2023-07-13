UFC Champ Alexander Volkanovski Has a Blunt Prediction For Zuckerberg vs. Musk (Exclusive) - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | TikTok Star ‘Mama Tot’ to White Boaters in Viral Dock Fight: ‘Ya’ll Got What Ya’ll Deserved’

UFC Champ Alexander Volkanovski Has a Blunt Prediction For Zuckerberg vs. Musk (Exclusive)

The UFC featherweight champion exclusively spoke to The Messenger at the 2023 ESPY Awards on Wednesday about training with Zuckerberg and his 'incredible' improvements

Published |Updated
Daniel Trainor
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Alexander Volkanovski, Mark Zuckerberg and Elon MuskFrazer Harrison/Getty Images; Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images; Alain Jocard/AFP/Getty Images

Mark Zuckerberg is more than ready for a fight with Elon Musk — just ask his decorated sparring partner Alexander Volkanovski.

The Facebook co-founder trained with Volkanovski earlier this week, and at Wednesday's ESPY Awards in Hollywood, the UFC featherweight champion exclusively told The Messenger about the meeting of the MMA minds. 

"I've actually caught up with Zucker a few times now," Volkanovski said. "I did a couple of sessions with him, and his improvements from the last time I trained with him are pretty incredible."

Volkanovksi, who also just happens to be the No. 1 ranked pound-for-pound UFC fighter in the world, joked about the stunned reactions many folks had to Zuckerberg posing shirtless in a photo from the training session posted on Instagram.

Read More

"I think that's why a lot of people were shocked the first time ever seeing him without his shirt and realizing how ripped he actually is," Volkanovski continued. "It shows you how active and fit he is. Man, I'm telling you. He's very coordinated, as well."

Volkanovksi didn't hesitate when questioned about a potential fight with Tesla CEO Elon Musk, saying, "Zuck all the way."

When pushed to predict a time and method of victory, Volkanovski smiled and said, "I reckon round one submission."

Might be time to start training, Elon.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.