Mark Zuckerberg is more than ready for a fight with Elon Musk — just ask his decorated sparring partner Alexander Volkanovski.

The Facebook co-founder trained with Volkanovski earlier this week, and at Wednesday's ESPY Awards in Hollywood, the UFC featherweight champion exclusively told The Messenger about the meeting of the MMA minds.

"I've actually caught up with Zucker a few times now," Volkanovski said. "I did a couple of sessions with him, and his improvements from the last time I trained with him are pretty incredible."

Volkanovksi, who also just happens to be the No. 1 ranked pound-for-pound UFC fighter in the world, joked about the stunned reactions many folks had to Zuckerberg posing shirtless in a photo from the training session posted on Instagram.

"I think that's why a lot of people were shocked the first time ever seeing him without his shirt and realizing how ripped he actually is," Volkanovski continued. "It shows you how active and fit he is. Man, I'm telling you. He's very coordinated, as well."

Volkanovksi didn't hesitate when questioned about a potential fight with Tesla CEO Elon Musk, saying, "Zuck all the way."

When pushed to predict a time and method of victory, Volkanovski smiled and said, "I reckon round one submission."

Might be time to start training, Elon.