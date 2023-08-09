U2’s Bono and The Edge Attended Sinéad O’Connor’s Funeral in Ireland

U2 singer Bono and guitarist The Edge were among the mourners who attended Sinéad O’Connor’s funeral Tuesday in Ireland, according to Sky News.

Following O’Connor’s death last month, U2 released a statement paying tribute to the “Nothing Compares 2 U” singer.

"Touch these eyes with a broken smile, Touch my mouth with your furrowed brow, Lift my heart, heal my shame, Lead me into rest again ... Heroine ... Rest in Peace, Sinead," read the band's post. Those words are lyrics from “Heroine,” a 1986 song that O’Connor recorded with The Edge and an uncredited U2 drummer Larry Mullen Jr. for the 1986 soundtrack to the movie Captive, which predates the release of her debut album.

U2 and O’Connor also collaborated on the song “I’m Not Your Baby” for the 1997 soundtrack to Wim Wenders’ film The End of Violence.

The late singer had a complicated relationship with the band and was sometimes critical of their bombastic style. But she also once jokingly tweeted in 2018 that the fear of having Bono speak at her funeral helped curb her suicidal feelings.

“You wanna know what finally stops me whenever I feel suicidal (rarely) since 2016 (ain’t done anything silly since then) is the idea Bono might speak at my funeral,” O’Connor tweeted. “He’d sh-te on, is the thing. ‘But oh, didn’t we love her, national treasure’ – bleh. Reasons for living, definitely best reason for living. Must stay alive longer than Bono.”

In 2020, when Bono turned 60, he picked 60 songs that represented each year of his life. One of his picks was “You Made the Thief of Your Heart,” a song he wrote but was recorded by O’Connor for the soundtrack to the 1993 film In the Name of the Father.

"I heard your voice first as a teenager," Bono wrote on social media, referring to O’Connor. "Maybe you were 15 or 16. It was a demo of a song called [Take My Hand] from Steve Wickham's newly formed band In Tua Nua and I felt I had stumbled upon a new land with its own unique voice.

"I was as impressed as everyone else with all the great singing and songs along the way," he added, "but the next time I was moved like this was at a solo show here in Dublin where you sang [You Made Me the Thief of Your Heart] and you stole my heart all over again."

If you or someone you know needs help, visit 988lifeline.org or call or text the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988.