U2’s Bono and The Edge Attended Sinéad O’Connor’s Funeral in Ireland

U2 singer Bono and guitarist The Edge were among the mourners who attended Sinéad O’Connor’s funeral Tuesday in Ireland, according to Sky News.
Following O’Connor’s death last month, U2 released a statement paying tribute to the “Nothing Compares 2 U” singer.
"Touch these eyes with a broken smile, Touch my mouth with your furrowed brow, Lift my heart, heal my shame, Lead me into rest again ... Heroine ... Rest in Peace, Sinead," read the band's post. Those words are lyrics from “Heroine,” a 1986 song that O’Connor recorded with The Edge and an uncredited U2 drummer Larry Mullen Jr. for the 1986 soundtrack to the movie Captive, which predates the release of her debut album.
- Thousands of Sinéad O’Connor Fans Gather Outside of Her Home for Funeral Procession
- Sinead O’Connor: 5 Things You Didn’t Know, Including Her Bad Blood With Prince and the Real Reason She Shaved Her Head
- Phoebe Bridgers Remembers Sinéad O’Connor: ‘It’s Abuse to Be Told to Shut Up and Sing’
- Sinéad O’Connor’s Producer Shares Details of Her ‘Emotional and Really Personal’ Final Album
- Sinéad O’Connor Dead at 56: Billy Corgan, Chuck D, Kathy Hilton, More Stars Pay Tribute to Singer
- Sinéad O’Connor Told JFK Jr. to ‘F— Off’ When He Asked for Her Phone Number, Claims Singer’s Former Beau
U2 and O’Connor also collaborated on the song “I’m Not Your Baby” for the 1997 soundtrack to Wim Wenders’ film The End of Violence.
The late singer had a complicated relationship with the band and was sometimes critical of their bombastic style. But she also once jokingly tweeted in 2018 that the fear of having Bono speak at her funeral helped curb her suicidal feelings.
“You wanna know what finally stops me whenever I feel suicidal (rarely) since 2016 (ain’t done anything silly since then) is the idea Bono might speak at my funeral,” O’Connor tweeted. “He’d sh-te on, is the thing. ‘But oh, didn’t we love her, national treasure’ – bleh. Reasons for living, definitely best reason for living. Must stay alive longer than Bono.”
In 2020, when Bono turned 60, he picked 60 songs that represented each year of his life. One of his picks was “You Made the Thief of Your Heart,” a song he wrote but was recorded by O’Connor for the soundtrack to the 1993 film In the Name of the Father.
"I heard your voice first as a teenager," Bono wrote on social media, referring to O’Connor. "Maybe you were 15 or 16. It was a demo of a song called [Take My Hand] from Steve Wickham's newly formed band In Tua Nua and I felt I had stumbled upon a new land with its own unique voice.
"I was as impressed as everyone else with all the great singing and songs along the way," he added, "but the next time I was moved like this was at a solo show here in Dublin where you sang [You Made Me the Thief of Your Heart] and you stole my heart all over again."
If you or someone you know needs help, visit 988lifeline.org or call or text the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Vanna White Missed ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Episode Amid Illness, Contract NegotiationsEntertainment
- Reports of Amy Robach Joining NewsNation Are ‘Totally Wrong,’ Says SourceEntertainment
- ‘Below Deck’ Star Captain Lee ‘Mortified’ By Luke Jones and Laura Bileskalne ScandalEntertainment
- Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos Announce $100 Million Commitment to Rebuild Maui After WildfiresEntertainment
- Jodie Sweetin Expresses Dismay After Learning Her Film Will Air on Great American Family ChannelEntertainment
- Taylor Swift Didn’t Personally Invite Karlie Kloss to Her Eras Tour Concert, Says Source (Exclusive)Entertainment
- Robert De Niro’s Daughter Drena Pays Tribute to Late Son Leandro on His 20th BirthdayEntertainment
- Tia Carrere, Alexa PenaVega and More Stars Ask for Help Raising Funds for Hawaii After WildfiresEntertainment
- Morgan Wallen Foundation Gives $500K to Restore Historic Black Baseball Complex in NashvilleEntertainment
- Kyle Richards Slams Jeff Lewis After He Calls Her a ‘Lesbian on Ozempic’Entertainment
- Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire, Blake Shelton and More to Appear on The Judds Tribute AlbumEntertainment
- Is ‘Red, White, and Royal Blue’ Getting A Sequel?Entertainment