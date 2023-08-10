Tyrese Gibson Sues Home Depot for $1 Million After Alleged Racial Profiling

Tyrese Gibson and two of his associates are suing The Home Depot.

According to court docs obtained by The Messenger, the Grammy Award nominee has filed a $1 million lawsuit against the home improvement chain after he alleged that he was racially profiled by a store employee at the West Hills, Calif., store in February.

"Gibson, one of the most recognizable Black actors and musicians in the United States, and his associates, craftsmen [Eric] Mora and [Manuel] Hernandez, experienced outrageous discriminatory mistreatment and consumer racial profiling first-hand inside The Home Depot retail store in West Hills, California, on February 11, 2023," the lawsuit reads.

It continues, "While Plaintiffs attempted to make an in-store purchase, store clerks purposely interfered with and refused to process the transaction based on their groundless suspicion of Gibson, Mora and Hernandez arising from their skin color, and, in the case of Mora and Hernandez, their national origin as well."

The requested $1 million in damages comes from the amount Gibson says he's spent at Home Depot locations in his lifetime. He's also seeking punitive damages and a "declaratory judgment" that the store's actions violated California's Unruh Civil Rights Act.

According to the lawsuit, the Fast X actor decided to wait in his car after fans noticed him in the Home Depot, and he asked Mora and Hernandez to complete the transaction with his credit card.

"Gibson asked the cashier if the cashier needed anything further from him to complete the transaction. The cashier said no, and that Gibson could leave," the complaint details. "However, when Mora and Hernandez presented Gibson's credit card to pay for the materials, the cashier refused to complete the purchase transaction."

After once again giving his permission via FaceTime for the men to use his credit card, the cashier continued refusing to complete the transaction.

"The cashier gave no reasonable explanation other than repeating 'store policy' and demanded to see a form of identification," the lawsuit states. "The manager refused to speak with Gibson in person. It was only after significant heated discussion with the cashier that Gibson was finally able to complete the transaction."

The Messenger has reached out to The Home Depot and Gibson's reps for comment.