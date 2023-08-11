Tyrese Gibson Shares Video Footage of Alleged Racial Profiling Incident at Home Depot - The Messenger
Entertainment.
Tyrese Gibson Shares Video Footage of Alleged Racial Profiling Incident at Home Depot

While the initial lawsuit filing requested $1 million in damages, the actor's new Instagram video details a 'joint class lawsuit' seeking $450 million

Published |Updated
Charlotte Phillipp
Tyrese Gibson speaks onstage during BET Awards Media House at Quixote Studios West Hollywood on June 24, 2023 in West Hollywood, California.Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Tyrese Gibson has shared footage from the moment that led to him filing a $1 million lawsuit against The Home Depot for alleged racial profiling and discrimination.

In an Instagram video posted Friday, the Fast X actor's team released a video from the incident that took place in West Hills, Calif., on Feb. 11. In the clip, Gibson can be seen asking store employees about policies and questioning why he would be allowed to leave the store without paying for items if that went against Home Depot's rules.

The release of the clip comes after Gibson filed a complaint Wednesday against The Home Depot, Inc. in Los Angeles County Superior Court, accusing the company of "outrageous discriminatory mistreatment and consumer racial profiling."

While the initial filing requested $1 million in damages from the amount Gibson says he's spent at Home Depot throughout his lifetime, the new Instagram video details a "joint class lawsuit" seeking $450 million in damages, per California's Unruh Civil Rights Act.

"Craftsmen Eric Mora and Manuel Hernandez are an integral part of my team and have made significant contributions to my visions for over a decade. Together, we ardently uphold our commitments to civil rights, promoting empathy, and understanding," the actor wrote in the caption. "We envision a world free from discriminatory practices and consumer racial profiling."

Gibson finished, "Just as I have done for the past 20-plus years, I pledge to continue to utilize my platform to empower the voiceless, fostering a spirit of unity and hope, while illuminating our shared path forward."

In the lawsuit, the trio allege that Gibson decided to wait in his car after fans noticed him in the Home Depot, and he asked Mora and Hernandez to complete the transaction with his credit card.

"The cashier gave no reasonable explanation other than repeating 'store policy' and demanded to see a form of identification," the lawsuit states. "The manager refused to speak with Gibson in person. It was only after significant heated discussion with the cashier that Gibson was finally able to complete the transaction."

The Messenger has reached out to reps for Gibson and The Home Depot for comment.

