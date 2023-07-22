Tyra Banks Channels ‘Life-Size’ Character for ‘Barbie’ Opening Weekend

Tyra Banks appears to have some beef with Barbie.

The America's Next Top Model star, 49, referenced her iconic doll-come-to-life character Eve from 2000's Life-Size in a hilarious Instagram post marking the premiere of Greta Gerwig's Barbie.

Sharing what appeared to be a behind-the-scenes photo from the 2018 sequel showing Eve on a serious phone call, she wrote in the caption: "Ken, you're leaving me for WHO???"

Banks starred alongside a young Lindsay Lohan in Life-Size, about tomboy Casey (Lohan), who accidentally brings her Eve doll (Banks) to life while trying to resurrect her dead mother.

Tyra Banks stars as Eve in Life-Size Disney

In the 2018 sequel, Eve returns to help young toy CEO Grace (Francia Raisa) get her late mother's company back on track. Banks also shared a behind-the-scenes clip of herself and Raisa, 34, to her Instagram Story.

Although Eve served as a surrogate for the cultural icon that is Barbie, Margot Robbie portrays the OG doll in Gerwig's Barbie, which sees her similarly cross over to the human world to help a young girl while evading the execs at Mattel who want to put her back in a box.

Barbie is now in theaters.