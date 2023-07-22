Tyra Banks Channels ‘Life-Size’ Character for ‘Barbie’ Opening Weekend
Although Banks' Eve served as a surrogate for the cultural icon that is Barbie, Margot Robbie portrays the OG doll in Greta Gerwig's latest
Tyra Banks appears to have some beef with Barbie.
The America's Next Top Model star, 49, referenced her iconic doll-come-to-life character Eve from 2000's Life-Size in a hilarious Instagram post marking the premiere of Greta Gerwig's Barbie.
Sharing what appeared to be a behind-the-scenes photo from the 2018 sequel showing Eve on a serious phone call, she wrote in the caption: "Ken, you're leaving me for WHO???"
Banks starred alongside a young Lindsay Lohan in Life-Size, about tomboy Casey (Lohan), who accidentally brings her Eve doll (Banks) to life while trying to resurrect her dead mother.
In the 2018 sequel, Eve returns to help young toy CEO Grace (Francia Raisa) get her late mother's company back on track. Banks also shared a behind-the-scenes clip of herself and Raisa, 34, to her Instagram Story.
Although Eve served as a surrogate for the cultural icon that is Barbie, Margot Robbie portrays the OG doll in Gerwig's Barbie, which sees her similarly cross over to the human world to help a young girl while evading the execs at Mattel who want to put her back in a box.
Barbie is now in theaters.
