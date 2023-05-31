The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Tyler, the Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw Festival Will Return After 4-Year Hiatus

    Creator announced the event's resurrection on social media, but hasn't yet revealed the lineup

    Taylor Henderson
    Erik Voake/Getty

    Camp Flog Gnaw, the Los Angeles-based music festival founded by Tyler, the Creator in 2019, is back for the first time in four years.

    Creator announced the music festival's resurrection on social media, simply stating the dates November 11 and 12, 2023.

    After debuting in 2019, the festival was canceled in the following years due to COVID-19. Many fans were worried it would never return, so Creator's announcement has been met with an avalanche of excitement.

    The original festival featured performances from Tyler alongside Solange, Summer Walker, FKA twigs, Juice WRLD and more. Camp Flog Gnaw made headlines in 2019 after a surprise headliner was teased that many fans believed would be Frank Ocean. When Drake come on stage to perform, Ocean fans booed him off stage.

    It's unclear who will headline this year's festival. Promotional images simply state, "Lineup to be announced." However, the music video for Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem's new song "The Hillbillies" is listed on the Camp Flog Gnaw website, which Creator has a cameo in. Fans therefore are speculating Lamar or Keem might headline.

    Camp Flog Gnaw takes place at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Two-day general admission passes start at $335 plus fees. Registration is available now for access to advance sale passes starting Friday at noon PT.

