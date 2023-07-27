Tyler Perry Offers $100K Reward for Information About Murder of a Gay Man

Tyler Perry took to Instagram on Wednesday to offer a $100,000 reward for information about the death of 24-year-old gay man Josiah “Jonty” Robinson, who he believes was murdered in a targeted attack because of his sexuality.

The body of the singer-songwriter, who was also known by the stage name Jonty Dream, was discovered on a beach in Grenada on Sunday morning.

The 53-year-old actor/filmmaker posted photos of Robinson dancing on the beach at sunset, as well as images from his funeral, including photos of loved ones placing a rainbow flag on his grave site.

“A few days ago, I got an extremely heartbreaking phone call from my friend, Yvette Noel-Schure. Through her tears and grief, she was telling me that in her home country of Grenada, a young man that was like a son to her was murdered,” Perry wrote.

“My soul ached as she shared that he was a young, gifted singer who was murdered because he was gay,” he added.

“My mind immediately went to Matthew Shepard, and all the other victims of racist, homophobic, antisemitic, xenophobic, senseless violence. This kid was 23, how is this OK? His mother is devastated.”

Tyler Perry Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Perry added that this sort of grief is not unique. “This pain is too common -- the same pain of Marcia Williams, who I’ve been trying to help to find out what happened to her son Terrance in Collier County, Florida for years now. The pain of not knowing can be crippling. It’s the pain that my sister and I carry not knowing what truly happened to my 25-year-old nephew, who we were told hung himself in prison just 3 years ago. The pain of not knowing is truly gut-wrenching.”

He also shared that “Yvette and I are offering a $100,000 dollar reward to anyone who brings forth information that leads to the conviction of the murderer of Josiah ‘Jonty’ Robinson.”

He ended his message with the number for the Criminal Investigation Division in Grenada, along with the words: “Please pray for his mother and Yvette and all of those that loved him, as well as every family who has been impacted by senseless violence.”

According to The New Today of Grenada, an autopsy report says that Robinson died from “manual strangulation.” His body was found on the BBC beach in the Morne Rouge area on Sunday morning.