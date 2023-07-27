Tyler Perry Offers $100K Reward for Information About Murder of a Gay Man - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Tyler Perry Offers $100K Reward for Information About Murder of a Gay Man

The body of Josiah ‘Jonty’ Robinson, 24, was found on a beach in Grenada on Sunday morning

Published |Updated
Craig Rosen
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Tyler Perry took to Instagram on Wednesday to offer a $100,000 reward for information about the death of 24-year-old gay man Josiah “Jonty” Robinson, who he believes was murdered in a targeted attack because of his sexuality.

The body of the singer-songwriter, who was also known by the stage name Jonty Dream, was discovered on a beach in Grenada on Sunday morning.

The 53-year-old actor/filmmaker posted photos of Robinson dancing on the beach at sunset, as well as images from his funeral, including photos of loved ones placing a rainbow flag on his grave site.

“A few days ago, I got an extremely heartbreaking phone call from my friend, Yvette Noel-Schure. Through her tears and grief, she was telling me that in her home country of Grenada, a young man that was like a son to her was murdered,” Perry wrote.

Read More

“My soul ached as she shared that he was a young, gifted singer who was murdered because he was gay,” he added.

“My mind immediately went to Matthew Shepard, and all the other victims of racist, homophobic, antisemitic, xenophobic, senseless violence. This kid was 23, how is this OK? His mother is devastated.”

Tyler Perry attends Marvel Studios' &quot;Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever&quot; Premiere at Dolby Theatre on October 26, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
Tyler PerryAxelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Perry added that this sort of grief is not unique. “This pain is too common -- the same pain of Marcia Williams, who I’ve been trying to help to find out what happened to her son Terrance in Collier County, Florida for years now. The pain of not knowing can be crippling. It’s the pain that my sister and I carry not knowing what truly happened to my 25-year-old nephew, who we were told hung himself in prison just 3 years ago. The pain of not knowing is truly gut-wrenching.”

He also shared that “Yvette and I are offering a $100,000 dollar reward to anyone who brings forth information that leads to the conviction of the murderer of Josiah ‘Jonty’ Robinson.”

He ended his message with the number for the Criminal Investigation Division in Grenada, along with the words: “Please pray for his mother and Yvette and all of those that loved him, as well as every family who has been impacted by senseless violence.”

According to The New Today of Grenada, an autopsy report says that Robinson died from “manual strangulation.” His body was found on the BBC beach in the Morne Rouge area on Sunday morning.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.