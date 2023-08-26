Tyga Reacts to Blac Chyna’s Attempt at Joint Custody of Their Son, 10: ‘Stick to Your Schedule’
Chyna and Tyga welcomed son King Cairo in 2012 during their 3-year relationship
The drama between Blac Chyna and Tyga has resurfaced after Chyna's latest filing in court.
Blac Chyna, who was born Angela White, filed a "petition to determine parental relationship" between Tyga and their son King Cairo, 10, per court documents obtained by The Blast.
She also asks for "joint custody," stating that the "best interest of the child" should be taken into account.
She goes on to request child support from Tyga, whom she dated from 2011 to 2014. The amount she wants has not been revealed. However, the court filing does note, "The court may make orders for support of the children and issue an earnings assignment without further notice to either party."
If settled, this would mark the first time the exes have an official custody agreement in Los Angeles County.
For now, Tyga has shared his thoughts, seemingly making it clear that he doesn't plan on changing their current custody plans.
He commented on The Shade Room's Instagram post on Chyna's filing, and wrote, "10 years later…nah…stick to ur schedule sat-mon"
All seemed to be well between Tyga and Chyna, who also shares 6-year-old daughter Dream with her former fiancé Rob Kardashian. Last week, Chyna opened up about co-parenting with Tyga and Kardashian, telling Entertainment Tonight in part: "I feel like with everything — time heals everything, and people change, and situations change, and you get to see the situation for what it is, and the situation is Dream."
She continued, "And also too, let's not leave out King and also co-parenting with Michael (Tyga) too, with King, so I feel like, as long as my kids are good and happy on both sides, that's all I care about as a parent."
