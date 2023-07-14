Ty Pennington Hospitalized Due to Abscess ‘Closing Off My Airway’

Ty Pennington is in recovery after a stay in the intensive care unit.

On Friday, the Extreme Makeover: Home Edition star shared via Instagram that he had been hospitalized after he began to experience breathing difficulties while filming in Breckinridge, Colo.

"To shed some light on why I was MIA… Sunday I hit the red carpet for @barbiethemovie, [Monday] I flew to Colorado to start filming in Breckinridge and Tuesday morning I woke up at 4am and could barely breathe," Pennington wrote in the caption. "Turns out, that sore throat [I've] had for the last month was actually an abscess which had grown so large it was closing off my airway."

Pennington said that he was quickly intubated and flown to a hospital in Denver to be placed in their intensive care unit. The next day, he had surgery to remove the abscess, and he was released from the hospital on Thursday.

"From the red carpet, to the ICU… this last week has been interesting!" Pennington joked in his caption.

The Battle on the Beach mentor also thanked the medical staff who worked on him, calling out St. Anthony Hospital in Lakewood.

"A great reminder to LISTEN to your body when it's telling you something," he continued.

"#justhappytobehere Also, even through heavy sedatives it's good to see I was still in the right frame of mind," he finished, referencing a picture included in the post — which shows a poorly handwritten note that reads, "I need to put on my Speedo."

Pennington's hospital stay comes just on the heels of the Battle on the Beach finale, where his mentees Steve Lewis and Ashley Basnight took home the grand prize.