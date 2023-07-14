Ty Pennington Hospitalized Due to Abscess ‘Closing Off My Airway’

Ty Pennington is in recovery after a stay in the intensive care unit.
On Friday, the Extreme Makeover: Home Edition star shared via Instagram that he had been hospitalized after he began to experience breathing difficulties while filming in Breckinridge, Colo.
"To shed some light on why I was MIA… Sunday I hit the red carpet for @barbiethemovie, [Monday] I flew to Colorado to start filming in Breckinridge and Tuesday morning I woke up at 4am and could barely breathe," Pennington wrote in the caption. "Turns out, that sore throat [I've] had for the last month was actually an abscess which had grown so large it was closing off my airway."
Pennington said that he was quickly intubated and flown to a hospital in Denver to be placed in their intensive care unit. The next day, he had surgery to remove the abscess, and he was released from the hospital on Thursday.
- Gun Shop Owner Closes Business Due to Rise in Violence Against Children ‘This is Just My Conscience’
- Delta Flight With Broken Nose Gear Lands Safely in Charlotte
- Michael Jordan’s Sale of Charlotte Hornets Approved
- Home Improvement’s Zachery Ty Bryan Released from Jail Amid Assault Charges
- Passenger Stabbed With Broken Bottle After Fight Breaks Out on British Airways Flight
"From the red carpet, to the ICU… this last week has been interesting!" Pennington joked in his caption.
The Battle on the Beach mentor also thanked the medical staff who worked on him, calling out St. Anthony Hospital in Lakewood.
"A great reminder to LISTEN to your body when it's telling you something," he continued.
"#justhappytobehere Also, even through heavy sedatives it's good to see I was still in the right frame of mind," he finished, referencing a picture included in the post — which shows a poorly handwritten note that reads, "I need to put on my Speedo."
Pennington's hospital stay comes just on the heels of the Battle on the Beach finale, where his mentees Steve Lewis and Ashley Basnight took home the grand prize.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Kim Kardashian Reveals She Broke Her Shoulder But Now She’s ‘Back’Entertainment
- Sandra Bullock’s Sister Praises the Actor for How She Cared for Boyfriend Bryan Randall During His Battle With ALSEntertainment
- Jason Tartick Gets Emotional in Podcast Recorded After Announcing Split With Kaitlyn BristoweEntertainment
- ‘Claim to Fame’: Jimmy Carter’s Grandson Hugo Wentzel Talks About That Tribute to His ‘Papa’ (Exclusive)Entertainment
- Carly Rae Jepsen Cancels NYC Show Due to Weather: ‘No One Is Getting Electrocuted Tonight’Entertainment
- Beloved Knitter Undergoes Dramatic Heel Turn on ‘The Bachelorette’: RecapEntertainment
- What Was in Megan Thee Stallion’s Victim Statement Read at Tory Lanez SentencingEntertainment
- Travis Scott Tops Billboard 200 for 3rd Time with ‘Utopia’Entertainment
- Chris Noth Breaks Silence on Sexual Assault Allegations: ‘I Strayed on My Wife’Entertainment
- Josh Duggar’s Child Pornography Conviction Upheld By Appeals CourtEntertainment
- Chad Michael Murray Reveals Jamie Lee Curtis Kissed Him Behind-the-Scenes of ‘Freaky Friday’Entertainment
- Who Is Bryan Randall? 5 Things to Know About Sandra Bullock’s Late PartnerEntertainment