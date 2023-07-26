Two Actors from 1988’s ‘Heathers’ Foreshadowed Their Real-Life Deaths - The Messenger
Two Actors from 1988’s ‘Heathers’ Foreshadowed Their Real-Life Deaths

Both Jeremy Applegate and Kim Walker had lines in the film that foreshadowed their real-life deaths

Eboni Boykin-Patterson
The 1988 teen indie flick Heathers turned the feel-good high school movie on its head. With its dark ruminating about death and the purpose of existence, the film challenged the era's usual John Hughes tenor of teen movies.

While Heathers wasn't financially successful, earning only $1 million of its $3 million budget, it won an Independent Spirit Award and has since become a cult classic. But there is one piece about the movie that fans might not know: two of the film's actors — Kim Walker and Jeremy Applegate — eerily foreshadowed their real-life deaths through their characters.

Heathers follows new girl Veronica (played by Winona Ryder) as she enrolls in an Ohio high school ruled by the popular clique the "Heathers," who are made up of three girls named Heather (played by Shannen Doherty, Lisanne Falk and Walker). Veronica and her boyfriend J.D. (Christian Slater) accidentally poison one of the Heathers and gets away with it, sparking a fascination with death.

Shannen Doherty, Lisanne Falk, Kim Walker and Winona Ryder on set of the film 'Heathers', 1988.
Shannen Doherty, Lisanne Falk, Kim Walker and Winona Ryder on set of the film 'Heathers,' 1988.New World Pictures/Getty Images
The dark comedy of the film is peppered with eyebrow-raising lines like "f--k me gently with a chainsaw" and "I prayed for the death of Heather Chandler many times and I felt bad every time I did it but I kept doing it anyway."

Unfortunately, a few of those dark lines became accidental premonitions of what came to pass in reality. Walker, who played the Heathers leader that was poisoned, at one point in the film says: "Did you have a brain tumor for breakfast?" Thirteen years later, Walker would pass away from a brain tumor.

Another line that had a similarly tragic connection is one from Peter Dawson, who is Jeremy Applegate's character in the film. At the funeral of the deceased Heather, Peter says a darkly comic prayer: "Dear Lord, please make sure this never happens to me because I don't think I could handle suicide. Fast, early acceptance into an Ivy League school and please let it be Harvard. Amen." Twelve years later, Applegate would take his own life.

The film captured a growing anxiety about teen suicide rates, which were on the rise in the 80s (though some felt that increase was a result of past undercounting) and has been beloved (and debated) ever since for its unique portrayal of angst and societal issues.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide or struggling with suicidal thoughts, help is available 24 hours a day through the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988. You are not alone.

