Twitter/X User Has @Music Handle Taken by Elon Musk: ‘Just Ripped It Away’

The social media platform has also grabbed other handles, including @X, as a part of its major rebrand

Charlotte Phillipp
The new Twitter symbol icon on July 28, 2023 in Bari, Italy. The profound change of the Twitter name and logo decided by Elon Musk on July 23 continues, and which has already seen the removal of the old sign with the bird from the headquarters of the social network in San Francisco, and the change of the logo in the web version. Now it’s the turn of the Android mobile version.Donato Fasano/Getty Images

As Twitter rebrands itself to X under Elon Musk's rule, users are expressing frustration as the social media platform has began repossessing usernames, including @Music.

On Thursday, user Jeremy Vaught — who has over 500,000 followers on X — shared a message he received from the social media platform that said it would be "affiliated with X Corp" and that his handle would be changed to @musicfan.

"16 years ago, I created @music and have been running it ever since," Vaught wrote. "Just now, Twitter / X just ripped it away. Super pissed."

X also offered Vaught several other alternatives, including @music123, @musiclover and @musicmusic. Instead, he opted for his own name, now posting under @JeremyVaught.

This is not the first time the newly rebranded company has taken a high-profile account username. Last month, when the company first announced that it would be renamed X, it took over @x. That account was previously held by Gene Hwang, a photographer from San Francisco, since 2007.

Hwang expressed that he hoped the company would pay him for the handle — instead, X offered him several other username choices, merchandise and a visit to X headquarters.

"They just took it essentially—kinda what I thought might happen,” Hwang said in an interview with The Telegraph. "They did send an email saying it is the property of 'X' essentially."

The email Vaught received was similar, stating: "We appreciate your loyalty and want to minimize any inconvenience this may cause."

The social media platform, which has over 368 million users worldwide, has undergone significant changes since Musk's takeover and subsequent rebrand, with many more to supposedly come. It has undergone layoffs, reinstated previously banned users, and began paying creators among other updates. Musk also promises that the platform will become an "everything app" and would be capable of taking payments.

"X would serve people’s financial needs to such a degree that over time it would become, I don’t know, maybe half of the global financial system," Musk said in an interview with podcaster Zuby in July.

"X is the future state of unlimited interactivity — centered in audio, video, messaging, payments/banking — creating a global marketplace for ideas, goods, services, and opportunities," Linda Yaccarino, X's CEO, posted in July.

However, many critics have deemed the rebrand confusing. The New York Times interviewed Mike Proulx, a vice president and research director at Forrester, who said that the change may prove difficult. "It is extremely rare for consumers to develop a lexicon around a brand."

Despite the critics, it seems Musk is dedicated to the rebrand, and more handles are anticipated to be reclaimed by the company as it continues.

