Twitter Users Are Already Making ‘Mojo Dojo Casa House’ Memes After Watching ‘Barbie’

Featuring 'Twilight' and Taylor Swift

Published |Updated
Katherine Esters
Ryan Gosling as Ken in ‘Barbie’Warner Bros. Pictures

Thanks to a memorable moment from the recently released Barbie film, a new phrase has entered the Twitter lexicon — and users are making hilarious memes with it.

Just so you're in on the joke (spoilers ahead!): "Mojo Dojo Casa House" is what Ken calls Barbie's dream house after seizing and redesigning it to fit his new hyper-masculine tastes. It's a patriarchal dreamland, complete with women in French maid costumes, horse iconography, and gas-guzzling trucks parked outside.

Here's just a few of our favorite Tweets poking fun at Ken's phrase, which just means "house" in three different languages:

The most popular MDCH meme took the opportunity to make fun of Elon Musk's recent rebranding from the highly-recognizable Twitter name and logo to "X." Users have noted the dark, edgy aesthetic looks like "an app for membership only human trafficking gentleman's club headquartered in Budapest."

"Oh f--k. Elon thinks he's patriarchy Ken," one user said in response.

Some made references to the empty, disorganized homes typical of a post-grad bachelor who has made zero design changes to his space despite living there for months...

...While others mentioned notable houses in other films, including Edward Cullen's infamous family mansion in the Twilight franchise. This is by far the nicest, if inadvertent interpretation of a Mojo Dojo Casa House.

"She was his long-term distance low commitment casual gf," one user said, referencing to Bella Swan and another hilarious Barbie inside joke.

There are even memes for the opposite of an MDCH — like the set design for Taylor Swift's Eras tour, which played homage to the versions of the singer's past selves. The three-story home feels very reminiscent of the open, colorful houses riddled throughout Barbieland, right down to the Barbie pink bedroom.

Though Barbie has officially made history by raking in $155 million in box office sales over the weekend, don't be surprised if you see endless variations of the trend as people continue to see the film. The phrase has already infiltrated social media and is being sold on as Barbie-themed apparel — something we think hyper-masculine Ken would love.

