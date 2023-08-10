Twitch Streamer Kai Cenat, Whose NYC Giveaway Created Riots, Breaks His Silence
The social media star spoke out on Wednesday by staging his first stream since the melee
YouTube star and Twitch streamer Kai Cenat, whose giveaway stunt led to huge riots last week in New York City, broke his silence on Wednesday by staging his first stream since the melee.
More than 140k viewers tuned in to watch Cenat talk about the situation during the first three minutes, according to the Daily Beast.
“Beyond disappointed in anybody who became destructive that day, bro. 100% bro, that sh-- is not cool,” Cenat said about the riots. “After seeing the things that I’ve seen I’m beyond disappointed in the things that went on on Friday and I want people to know that none of that was my intention. You feel what I’m saying? I had good intentions for this whole thing...not only that but I don’t condone any of the things that went on that day, none of that is cool...Why? Why? When we do things like this, it not only needs to be safe, but it needs to be fun.”
- Full Timeline: Twitch Streamer Kai Cenat Riot, From Giveaway Announcement to NYC Arrest
- Streamer Kai Cenat Warned Fans His Giveaway Would Get ‘Rowdy’ Ahead of NYC Riot
- Streamer Hasan Piker Predicts Kai Cenat Will Be Banned From Twitch for Livestreaming NYC Riot
- NYPD Slams Kid’s Head through Taxi Window During Twitch Streamer Kai Cenat Giveaway Riot
- Twitch Influencer Kai Cenat Charged With Inciting Riot After Wild Giveaway Exploded in Manhattan
- Prosecutors Face ‘Uphill Battle’ With Riot Charges Against Kai Cent After Chaotic Giveaway in NYC
As he spoke, he paged through a newspaper article about the Aug. 4 event. Cenat also said that members of the media went to his mother’s home to interview her about the situation and messaged his brother on Instagram.
Cenat has been charged with inciting a riot and unlawful assembly for promoting a “huge giveaway” at New York’s Union Square that suddenly turned into a riot. He was taken into custody Friday and 65 others were arrested. Prior to the event, he warned his 2 million followers that the event was going to be “too lit.”
He was released from police custody the following day and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 18.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- ‘Below Deck’ Star Captain Lee ‘Mortified’ By Luke Jones and Laura Bileskalne ScandalEntertainment
- Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos Announce $100 Million Commitment to Rebuild Maui After WildfiresEntertainment
- Jodie Sweetin Expresses Dismay After Learning Her Film Will Air on Great American Family ChannelEntertainment
- Taylor Swift Didn’t Personally Invite Karlie Kloss to Her Eras Tour Concert, Says Source (Exclusive)Entertainment
- Robert De Niro’s Daughter Drena Pays Tribute to Late Son Leandro on His 20th BirthdayEntertainment
- Tia Carrere, Alexa PenaVega and More Stars Ask for Help Raising Funds for Hawaii After WildfiresEntertainment
- Morgan Wallen Foundation Gives $500K to Restore Historic Black Baseball Complex in NashvilleEntertainment
- Kyle Richards Slams Jeff Lewis After He Calls Her a ‘Lesbian on Ozempic’Entertainment
- Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire, Blake Shelton and More to Appear on The Judds Tribute AlbumEntertainment
- Is ‘Red, White, and Royal Blue’ Getting A Sequel?Entertainment
- Joy Behar Was ‘Not Hiding’ From Snooki and Cast During ‘Jersey Shore’ Segment on ‘The View,’ Says SourceEntertainment
- After Saying ‘I Do Not Support Striking,’ Stephen Amell Has Hit the SAG-AFTRA Picket LineEntertainment