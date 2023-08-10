Twitch Streamer Kai Cenat, Whose NYC Giveaway Created Riots, Breaks His Silence - The Messenger
Entertainment.
Twitch Streamer Kai Cenat, Whose NYC Giveaway Created Riots, Breaks His Silence

The social media star spoke out on Wednesday by staging his first stream since the melee

Published
Craig Rosen
JWPlayer

YouTube star and Twitch streamer Kai Cenat, whose giveaway stunt led to huge riots last week in New York City, broke his silence on Wednesday by staging his first stream since the melee.

More than 140k viewers tuned in to watch Cenat talk about the situation during the first three minutes, according to the Daily Beast.

“Beyond disappointed in anybody who became destructive that day, bro. 100% bro, that sh-- is not cool,” Cenat said about the riots. “After seeing the things that I’ve seen I’m beyond disappointed in the things that went on on Friday and I want people to know that none of that was my intention. You feel what I’m saying? I had good intentions for this whole thing...not only that but I don’t condone any of the things that went on that day, none of that is cool...Why? Why? When we do things like this, it not only needs to be safe, but it needs to be fun.”

As he spoke, he paged through a newspaper article about the Aug. 4 event. Cenat also said that members of the media went to his mother’s home to interview her about the situation and messaged his brother on Instagram.

Cenat has been charged with inciting a riot and unlawful assembly for promoting a “huge giveaway” at New York’s Union Square that suddenly turned into a riot. He was taken into custody Friday and 65 others were arrested. Prior to the event, he warned his 2 million followers that the event was going to be “too lit.”

He was released from police custody the following day and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 18.

Kai Cenat
Kai CenatPrince Williams/WireImage
