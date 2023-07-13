Twitch Streamer Amouranth Calls Social Media ‘Unpredictable’ And Thinks Elon Musk ‘Essentially Ruined Twitter’ (Exclusive)

Kaitlyn Siragusa, better known as Amouranth, joined the Twitch streaming platform in 2016 doing cosplay content. Her rise to internet stardom was initially modest, yet consistent — and thanks to her 12-hour work days filled with superhero outfits, whisper ASMRs, and live streams of her hot tubbing or sleeping, she's become the most-viewed female streamer on the platform.



In an exclusive with The Messenger that's set to release later this week, the 29 year old said she "sacrifices" her social life now because "social media is so unpredictable."



"Like, Elon Musk just essentially ruined Twitter... Technology just changes so fast," Amouranth opined. "If social media just shoots itself [in the foot], I have no experience in the job field — like normal careers. And so I've got to just make this work."



Her concerns are certainly legitimate. Many companies have long since pulled their ads dollars from Twitter due to safety and moderation concerns, and individual users have experienced numerous tech glitches and a loss in followers. As Musk continues to make confusing changes and the recently released Threads app surges in popularity, it's only a matter of time before influencers will begin to set up shop elsewhere.



Amouranth, who makes upwards of $2 million a month on platforms like Twitch and OnlyFans, doesn't have future "monetary goals" for her brand. Instead, she wants to keep up with her other business ventures and maintain the consistency of her content. She hopes the platforms she uses "don't destroy themselves."



"I don't know how long it'll last," she said. "[You] might as well do what you can because you're funding the rest of your life."