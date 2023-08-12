Former Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider had some candid criticism for fellow rockers of a certain age who refuse to retire from touring.
Snider, 68, talked about his impatience with bands and artists who announce they are hanging it up for good, only to go back on their word, during a Q&A session at the Rock City Music Company in Livonia, Mich. for his novel Frats — and wasn't afraid to drop a few specific names.
"I see people singing 'Crazy Nights' and they're not so crazy anymore," he noted, referring to a 1987 song by Kiss. "I always bitch about people who retire, sell us the 'No More Tours' shirt — Ozzy — and then come back a few years later, 'We love you, we love you.'"
"Stay forever. We don't want you to leave," he added. "Just don't do a three-year farewell tour — Scorpions — and then say you changed your mind."
- Chevron CEO to Stay on Past Retirement Age
- Queens of the Stone Age Frontman Josh Homme Opens up About Cancer Diagnosis
- How Thomas Haden Church’s Daughter Convinced Him to Take Role on ‘Twisted Metal’ (Exclusive)
- Former Vixen Rocker Talks ‘Devastating’ End to the Band and Her Surprising Second Act
- Film Mogul Jeffrey Katzenberg ‘Influential Advisor’ to Joe Biden, Tells President to Embrace His Age: Report
- Twisted Sister’s Dee Snider on His Debut Novel and How He Welcomes ‘Conversation’ on His Recent Controversy
Snider's own band retired in 2016, reuniting only for their 2023 induction into the Metal Hall of Fame induction. He hasn't announced his solo retirement, but noted that the years are beginning to take their toll.
“I lost the willingness to get old on stage," Snider explained. "I'm not a bitcher and moaner, but I've had knee surgery, shoulder surgery, throat surgery, neck surgery… I can't lift my arms up. It hurts when I throw the horns."
"I'd rather walk off with some dignity and leave you guys with a positive memory, saying, 'We wanted more,' than to overstay your welcome and say, 'Gee, when is this guy gonna get off the f---ing stage, man?'"
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- How ‘The Challenge: USA’ Season 2’s Hopper and Defection Powers Are Going to ‘Change the Game’ (Exclusive)Entertainment
- ‘Barbie’ Cinematographer Says He’d Be ‘Thrilled’ to Shoot Taylor Swift’s Self-Directed Debut FeatureEntertainment
- Ashley Judd Walks the Alps More Than 2 Years After Shattering Leg: ‘Stunning Recovery’Entertainment
- Lionel Richie Disappoints 20K Fans After Canceling Show an Hour Before Its StartEntertainment
- ‘Barbie’ Tops Weekend Box Office, AgainBusiness
- ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Tom Schwartz Debuts Bleached Blond HairEntertainment
- Former Van Halen Bassist Michael Anthony Shares Video From Maui Amid Wildfires, Sammy Hagar Offers SupportEntertainment
- Drake Doesn’t Want Fans to Throw Bras at Him While His Son Is AroundEntertainment
- Chrishell Stause Slams Fans Who Want Her and Jason Oppenheim Back Together: ‘Never Happening’Entertainment
- Shelley Smith, Fashion Model, TV Actress and Champion for IVF, Dead at 70Entertainment
- Who Is Oliver Anthony? What to Know About the ‘Rich Men North of Richmond’ Viral HitmakerEntertainment
- Austin Butler Shares Career Advice ‘Elvis’ Co-Star Tom Hanks Gave Him Post-FilmEntertainment