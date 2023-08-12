Former Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider had some candid criticism for fellow rockers of a certain age who refuse to retire from touring.

Snider, 68, talked about his impatience with bands and artists who announce they are hanging it up for good, only to go back on their word, during a Q&A session at the Rock City Music Company in Livonia, Mich. for his novel Frats — and wasn't afraid to drop a few specific names.

"I see people singing 'Crazy Nights' and they're not so crazy anymore," he noted, referring to a 1987 song by Kiss. "I always bitch about people who retire, sell us the 'No More Tours' shirt — Ozzy — and then come back a few years later, 'We love you, we love you.'"

"Stay forever. We don't want you to leave," he added. "Just don't do a three-year farewell tour — Scorpions — and then say you changed your mind."

Snider's own band retired in 2016, reuniting only for their 2023 induction into the Metal Hall of Fame induction. He hasn't announced his solo retirement, but noted that the years are beginning to take their toll.

“I lost the willingness to get old on stage," Snider explained. "I'm not a bitcher and moaner, but I've had knee surgery, shoulder surgery, throat surgery, neck surgery… I can't lift my arms up. It hurts when I throw the horns."

"I'd rather walk off with some dignity and leave you guys with a positive memory, saying, 'We wanted more,' than to overstay your welcome and say, 'Gee, when is this guy gonna get off the f---ing stage, man?'"