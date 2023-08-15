Around 2 a.m. on July 23, 1982, one of the most gruesome on-set accidents in cinema history would take place while filming Twilight Zone: The Movie. The film adaptation homage to the widely-beloved The Twilight Zone TV series featured four stories directed by Steven Spielberg, George Miller, Joe Dante and John Landis, respectively — but Landis' segment would become the subject of much scrutiny in the years that followed when veteran actor Victor Morrow and his two child co-stars Myca Dinh Le and Renee Shin-Yi Chen, aged 7 and 6 at the time, were killed by a low-flying helicopter.

Landis, associate producer George Folsey, helicopter pilot Dorcey Wingo, production manager Dan Allingham and explosives specialist Paul Stewart were all charged with involuntary manslaughter and later exonerated. Both children killed were immigrants and did not have proper work permits. Had the children been legally cleared for work, they would have been restricted from work at that time of night and from working in dangerous conditions.

Landis after watching a Los Angeles County Fire Department helicopter fly a similar route to the one that caused the accident. Bob Riha, Jr./Getty Images

Landis admitted to hiring the young actors illegally in the court proceedings about the tragedy. He'd paid their families under the table ($500 in cash upfront, one parent would testify in court after the accident) to avoid child labor restrictions.

The night of the accident, Mark Chen, Renee Shin-Yi's father, said in court that production personnel awoke the children's parents, who had been sleeping in an on-set trailer, to bring the kids to set, according to The New York Times piece on Chen's testimony. The scene the children were preparing to shoot was when Morrow's character Bill Connor crosses a river to escape the burning village behind him during the Vietnam War with the two children in tow.

That scene would involve several explosions and a helicopter, which the children's parents testified they were never told about — but Landis told jurors, "I told them the whole story of the whole segment," The Los Angeles Times reported.

After the children were presumably escorted to set and joined Victor Morrow in place for the scene, Wingo, the pilot of the helicopter that would fly overhead, wrote about what happened next from his perspective in his autobiography, The Rise and Fall of Captain Methane: Autobiography of a Maverick: "As I guided the Huey into position for the final shot, veteran actor Vic Morrow stood at my two o'clock, beyond the rotor's arc, with child actors Myca Dinh Le and Renee Chen clutched in his encircling arms," he wrote.

"I took up a bearing on a bamboo structure 45 degrees to my right and down 45 degrees, locking our prearranged position," he continued, writing that "Director John Landis spoke calmly into the handheld portable VHF radio, 'Lower, lower, lower,'" as Wingo flew overhead Morrow and the children.

Landis, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Roger W. Boren and Court Officials watch a Los Angeles County Fire Department helicopter fly the route that killed Morrow, Chen and Le five years prior. Bob Riha, Jr./Getty Images

"It was then that special effects technician Jim Camomile, for reasons known only to himself and God, raked one electrified nail across several others that were wired to multiple gasoline firebombs intolerably close to the low-hovering helicopter, sending the chopper and 100-odd moviemakers and onlookers into a living hell."

Le's father also testified during the trial, saying that "The next thing I saw were people running for their lives, pushing, shoving, screaming. Then the body of my son,'" according to UPI's 1985 report of the testimony.

The helicopter had flown too low and crashed as a result of the debris, according to Wingo's book, instantly killing Morrow and children Chen and Le. Wingo reflected on the aftermath of the tragedy further in the book: "When things go horribly wrong and your flying machine cuts down three people on camera, there's no making it go away," he wrote. "It never goes away. And if you let it get to you, it will drive you insane."

A relative of 6-year-old Renee Shin-Yi Chen, the child actor who was killed with actor Vic Morrow in a helicopter crash during the filming of the movie, 'Twilight Zone,' is restrained at Chen's funeral. Bettmann/Getty Images

The deaths shocked Hollywood, which had never before (and hasn't since) seen such a gruesome accident on a movie set — Morrow and Le were decapitated by the copter's blades, while Chen was crushed by the helicopter itself. The involuntary manslaughter trial that followed was the first time a movie director had been charged for such events on a set, according to The Times.

The case would go to trial three years after the film's 1983 release, resulting in the acquittal of criminal charges for all involved, despite a fiery prosecution by Deputy District Attorney Lee D'Agostino. Landis, his co-defendants and Warner Bros., the studio behind the film, faced fines for breaking child labor laws, and civil suits were settled for undisclosed amounts with the families of the slain children.

New safety measures were put in place following the tragedy to prevent recurrences, but accidental set deaths have periodically continued — with some comparing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins' death on the set of the movie Rust in 2021 to The Twilight Zone: The Movie tragedy.