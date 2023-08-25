‘Twilight’ Celebrates 15 Years With Complete Collection Box Set

It's been 15 years since the Twilight saga first began, and Lionsgate is celebrating with the release of an official series box set.

The film series, based on the novels of the same name by author Stephanie Meyer, is celebrating this big milestone by releasing a collection of the film series on Blu-ray, DVD, and digital.

The series was a hit with teenage fans starting with the 2008 release of the first film, Twilight (so much so that some internet sleuths all these years later are guessing that the seemingly significant number of teen girls named Bella can be attributed to the film's release). The story follows teenager Bella Swan as she relocates from Arizona to rainy Forks, Washington to live with her dad, and shortly after meets Edward, a vampire, and Jacob, a werewolf.

All five of the films — Twilight, The Twilight Saga: New Moon, The Twilight Saga: Eclipse, The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1, and The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2 — will be included in the set.

The box set will be available for purchase on Oct. 17, and has a suggested retail price of $69.99, Lionsgate announced.

The set will include Blu-ray, DVD, and digital copies the films, along with three artwork cards — featuring the iconic Twilight logo — that can be put on the package for a customizable cover.

Included with the copies are audio commentaries with Twilight director Catherine Hardwicke, Breaking Dawn director Bill Condon, Robert Pattinson, who played Edward, and Kristen Stewart, who played Bella. Another featurette is the six-part behind-scenes documentary about the process of filming New Moon and Eclipse, as well as deleted and extended scenes, music video and other extras.