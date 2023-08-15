Wedding bells are ringing for Danielle Campbell and Colin Woodell. The pair announced their engagement with a set of sweet photos in a joint Instagram post Monday evening.

In one snap, the Ambulance actor holds his wife-to-be as they gaze at one another, the mountains serving as their backdrop. Campbell, known for her role in CW's The Originals, shows off her engagement ring in another snap. The carousel ends with a photo of the couple enjoying the scenery.

"You and me," the caption read.

In the comment section, they received love from Woodell's The Flight Attendant co-star Kaley Cuoco, who wrote, "Yay!!!!"

Phoebe Tonkin, who starred in The Originals alongside Campbell added, "Love you both ❤️"

Melissa Roxburgh wrote, "❤️❤️❤️ congrats!!!!" as Kayla Ewell chimed in with, "So excited for you guys❤️"

In February, Campbell shared Instagram photos of her and Woodell over the years and wrote, "5 years with you 🖤"