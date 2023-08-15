TV Stars Danielle Campbell and Colin Woodell Announce Engagement in Sweet Post - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says

TV Stars Danielle Campbell and Colin Woodell Announce Engagement in Sweet Post

The future newlyweds received congratulatory messages from their co-stars like Kaley Cuoco and Phoebe Tonkin

Published |Updated
Charmaine Patterson
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Danielle Campbell and Colin WoodellDanielle Campbell/Instagram

Wedding bells are ringing for Danielle Campbell and Colin Woodell. The pair announced their engagement with a set of sweet photos in a joint Instagram post Monday evening.

In one snap, the Ambulance actor holds his wife-to-be as they gaze at one another, the mountains serving as their backdrop. Campbell, known for her role in CW's The Originals, shows off her engagement ring in another snap. The carousel ends with a photo of the couple enjoying the scenery.

"You and me," the caption read.

In the comment section, they received love from Woodell's The Flight Attendant co-star Kaley Cuoco, who wrote, "Yay!!!!"

Phoebe Tonkin, who starred in The Originals alongside Campbell added, "Love you both ❤️"

Melissa Roxburgh wrote, "❤️❤️❤️ congrats!!!!" as Kayla Ewell chimed in with, "So excited for you guys❤️"

Read More

In February, Campbell shared Instagram photos of her and Woodell over the years and wrote, "5 years with you 🖤"

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.