17 TV Shows With the Wildest Off-Screen Drama

They say reality is sometimes stranger than fiction, and they might also say that TV shows are sometimes more dramatic off-screen than on. From co-star romances to co-star feuds to tyrannical bosses, there's no shortage of juicy, fascinating, sometimes hilarious, sometimes horrifying behind-the-scenes details that offer a whole new way to view your favorite TV shows — almost like two shows in one!

While nearly every show on television has faced some kind of turmoil or drama behind the scenes, we've rounded up 17 of the biggest ones for a peek into the reality of working in television.

'Yellowstone' (Paramount Network, 2018-present)

Kevin Costner in "Yellowstone" Paramount+

When you're one of the most-watched shows on TV, you have a writers' room of one, and your lead was once one of the biggest movie stars in Hollywood, you’re bound to find some drama-causing egos. According to multiple reports, Kevin Costner wanted to limit his filming schedule so much that Yellowstone as we know it is almost impossible to film. Now, the show will end with the second half of Season 5, but Costner hasn't even committed to filming those episodes. Costner was among the main cast members announced as panelists for an April 2023 PaleyFest panel, but audience members walked out and demanded refunds when none of those actors ended up attending, and the supporting actors who did show up revealed they had no clue when they would return to work to finish Season 5. Then, both the writers' guild and actors' union went on strike, meaning all productions were shut down until further notice. What a way for TV's biggest hit to go out.

'Vanderpump Rules' (Bravo, 2013-present)

Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval in "Vanderpump Rules." Nicole Weingart/Bravo

A reality show, by definition, is all about real-life drama, and this Bravo hit has been rife with cheating scandals and firings since its first episode. But there was something different about the show-changing news that broke in March 2023, 10 seasons in: Original cast member Tom Sandoval, who had been dating fan favorite Ariana Maddix since Season 2, had been secretly having a months-long affair with one Rachel "Raquel" Leviss. It was a betrayal unlike any this show has seen before — and Vanderpump Rules has seen a lot of betrayals — and filled with juicy details involving disguises, cover-ups, and the fact that the affair happened in Tom and Ariana's home, while Ariana was asleep. The Bravo world went wild, even before the storyline started playing out on screen, and the scandal, appropriately nicknamed Scandoval, even got a shoutout at the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

Now, filming has begun on Season 11 amid reports that Ariana doesn't want to film with her ex, and Raquel has refused to film at all, even though we all know the show must go on.

'Grey's Anatomy' (ABC, 2004 - present)

T.R. Knight and Isaiah Washington in the pilot episode of "Grey's Anatomy." ABC

Grey's is one of the queens of offscreen drama, which makes sense given its massive, ever-changing cast and early success. Katherine Heigl got herself in trouble by turning down an Emmy nomination. Isaiah Washington was fired after calling T.R. Knight a slur. Patrick Dempsey's character was killed off partly due to friction with Ellen Pompeo and creator Shonda Rhimes, and Justin Chambers was suddenly written out in an episode that featured the actor only in voiceover. Between Rhimes' very public "no assholes" policy and the over-the-top way most characters leave the show, nearly every exit makes a splash.

'The Real Housewives Franchise' (Bravo, 2006-present)

Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga and Joe Gorga in "The Real Housewives of New Jersey." Ralph Bavaro/Bravo; Dave Kotinsky/Bravo

Like with Vanderpump Rules, the entire point of a Real Housewives show is to capture drama, some of which is manufactured for the show. But as seasons go on and the lines between reality and TV get blurrier, petty arguments can hardly compare to actual crimes that happened off-camera but have to be dealt with on-camera. New Jersey star Teresa Giudice and her ex-husband Joe went to prison for fraud. Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne has been reckoning with her elderly ex-husband being charged with fraud. And Salt Lake City star Jen Shah has been sentenced to six and a half years in prison for — you guessed it! — fraud. Turns out not everyone is just rich from "businesses." We also can't forget the times that stars have faked cancer, lied about injuries and illnesses, covered up countless incidents of racism and bullying, and simply refused to share the most dramatic parts of their lives, despite it being their literal jobs.

'Desperate Housewives' (ABC, 2004-12)

Eva Longoria, Teri Hatcher, Felicity Huffman and James Denton in "Desperate Housewives." Danny Feld/ABC

The show that inspired the Real Housewives was not without its real drama. When Felicity Huffman was facing fraud charges in the college admissions scandal, both Eva Longoria and show creator Marc Cherry wrote letters of support to praise how Huffman supported Longoria through bullying by another castmate, and how she refused to be intimidated by one particularly difficult star on set. While this confirmed the years of rumors of feuds on the set of that series, neither named which co-star they were talking about, or revealed whether they were talking about the same person.

'The Good Wife' (CBS, 2009-16)

Julianna Margulies, Archie Panjabi and Josh Charles in "The Good Wife." Jeffrey Neira/CBS

Many fans of The Good Wife will not rest until they know what happened between Julianna Margulies and Archie Panjabi that led to them filming Alicia and Kalinda's final scene at the end of Season 6 without actually being in the same room. They filmed separately and were put together using CGI. Margulies tried to shut the rumors of a feud down by saying they filmed separately because of Panjabi's filming schedule on The Fall, but Panjabi herself pointed out that The Fall wasn't in production at that point. "I was in New York ready to film the scene!" she tweeted in response. Those feud rumors had been around for a long time, because fans noticed that the pair — who once played best friends on the CBS drama — hadn't shared a scene together since the middle of Season 4. Eight years later, we are still waiting for a satisfying explanation.

'Community' (NBC, 2009-15)

Chevy Chase in the pilot episode of "Community." NBC

The cast and crew of Community have not been shy about the difficulties of working with the infamously prickly Chevy Chase. Even back when the show was renewed for a second season, creator Dan Harmon announced the news to the cast by saying, "I'm not good at bad news, but all of you have to work with Chevy again for another season." Chase was even in the room for the announcement, and you can tell by his face in the video that it wasn't a joke. Chevy was fired after he dropped the N-word on set and Yvette Nicole Brown put her foot down, refusing to work with him again. His character Pierce was killed off, and even when the cast reunited over Zoom to do a table read during the pandemic, they picked the Chevy Chase-less episode about Pierce's will. Now, the entire cast is returning for a movie, minus Chase. When asked by CBS Sunday Morning about his behavior on set, Chase denied nothing. "I don't give a crap!" he said. "I am who I am, and I like who I am. I don't care."

'One Tree Hill' (The WB/The CW, 2003-12)

Sophia Bush and Chad Michael Murray in "One Tree Hill." Fred Norris/The CW

It sounds like One Tree Hill was about as messy behind the scenes as it was on screen. Jana Kramer said there were cliques on set that dictated who could be friends with whom, and multiple cast members have spoken about how off-screen relationships affected filming. Sophia Bush has been very open about how she and Chad Michael Murray were treated after their five-month marriage and divorce, alleging that producers "lived for the drama" and used the divorce as PR for the show. Then, in 2017, creator Mark Schwahn was accused of sexual misconduct by at least 18 women who worked on the series, including stars Hilarie Burton, Sophia Bush and Bethany Joy Lenz, which further explained the behind-the-scenes tension and turnover.

'The Witcher' (Netflix, 2019-present)

Henry Cavill in "The Witcher." Netflix

In October 2022, months before the debut of The Witcher Season 3, Netflix made a sudden announcement that Henry Cavill would be leaving the hit fantasy show. In Season 4, he will be replaced by Liam Hemsworth as Geralt of Rivia. Fans were left confused, with many immediately deciding to take Cavill's side, without even knowing if drama was to blame. Some claimed there was tension on the series as Cavill wanted the show to stick to the source material, while others said he simply wanted to do other projects. (At the time, it was believed he would be returning to the DC Universe as Superman, though that ended up not happening.) Meanwhile, reports started popping up about Cavill allegedly displaying "toxic" behavior on set, being "impossible to work with" and trying to undermine the female showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich (though she says they shared "a mutually respectful relationship"). As a follow up to the Witcher exit, The Sun dug up some things Cavill had said in response to the #MeToo movement about how he believed a woman should be "wooed and chased," and the movement made him feel that he could no longer "go up and talk to" women without being "called a rapist or something." Still, it's unclear exactly why Cavill left, whether it really was a mutual decision, and how Geralt will transform from Cavill to Hemsworth in Season 4.

'Sex and the City' (HBO, 1998-2004)

Willie Garson, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall star in "Sex and the City." Getty Images

Perhaps no TV feud has made as much of a splash as whatever happened between Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall on Sex and the City. The issues reportedly started over money after Parker was given an executive producer title alongside a raise in Season 2. Cattrall wanted her own raise, which apparently caused issues among the four leading ladies, though it was also reported that Cattrall's scene stealing was also an issue. While Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis appeared to be BFFs, Cattrall was clearly not a part of their group and confirmed that they were not the best of friends. "We're professional actresses," she told The Telegraph. "We have our own separate lives." Parker, meanwhile, claimed they totally were all friends, though when they reunited to film the Sex and the City movie, Parker and Cattrall were reportedly not speaking.

The feud was reignited in 2017 around talk of a third movie, which Cattrall did not want to do, and then blew up once again when the Sex and the City revival, titled And Just Like That, was announced. Parker told The Hollywood Reporter that they didn't even ask Cattrall to join the revival because "it no longer felt comfortable" to include her after all the comments she had made about being treated unfairly on the set of SATC. Samantha Jones will return for one brief cameo in AJLT Season 2, but only after a phone call from Casey Bloys, the head of HBO. The cameo was filmed in March, and it features Cattrall, dressed by iconic SATC costumer Pat Field, in a scene by herself, with no other cast members present. Somehow, they found a way to keep both Samantha and the feud alive.

'The Idol' (HBO, 2023-?)

Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye and Lily-Rose Depp in "The Idol." Eddy Chen/HBO

Sam Levinson and The Weeknd teamed up for what became the most talked about and most hated show of 2023, and that wasn't a surprise based on the reports coming from the reportedly toxic set of the HBO series. In an exposé published in March 2023, Rolling Stone described how things allegedly went off the rails after original director Amy Seimetz left the series. The Weeknd was reportedly unhappy with how the show was leaning into a "female perspective," so Levinson overhauled the show with rewrites and reshoots that added scenes of "rape fantasy" and sexual abuse. While HBO had originally ordered a six-episode season of the entertainment industry satire, what aired was a five-episode fever dream of unsexy sex scenes and a twist ending that made no sense at all. The show is currently sitting at 18% on Rotten Tomatoes.

'Love Is Blind' (Netflix, 2020-present)

Nick Thomas and Danielle Ruhl in "Love Is Blind." Netflix

In April 2023, former contestants of the Netflix dating show Love Is Blind — a goofy, complicated show about couples dating in "pods" and only being able to meet in person after they're engaged — accused the production of "emotional warfare" behind the scenes. Contestants were allegedly told when they could sleep and eat, and there was free-flowing alcohol during 20-hour shoot days on a windowless set. They reported anxiety attacks, and that PAs weren't allowed to speak to contestants, in an effort to create a feeling of isolation. Danielle Ruhl, who married fellow contestant Nick Thompson, said producers preyed on her anxieties over body image, and argued that she shouldn't have even been cast due to her mental health issues. It almost feels like there's a horror reality show happening behind the scenes of the dating reality show.

'Lost' (ABC, 2004-10)

Harold Perrineau in "Lost." ABC

Many Lost fans were shocked when Maureen Ryan released an excerpt from her book Burn It Down: Power, Complicity, and a Call for Change in Hollywood and reported that co-creators Damon Lindelof and Carlton Cuse fostered a toxic work environment, complete with racism, misogyny, and verbal abuse. Harold Perrineau said he was fired from the show after he pointed out racial stereotypes and said he felt that some of the non-white characters were being sidelined. While the EPs didn't agree that Perrineau was fired for any reason other than his character's story being over, Lindelof did admit to Ryan that there were issues with his management of that set, saying, "My level of fundamental inexperience as a manager and a boss, my role as someone who was supposed to model a climate of creative danger and risk-taking but provide safety and comfort inside of the creative process — I failed in that endeavor." Long before these reports, it was clear that the set was not entirely harmonious. In 2018, Evangeline Lilly said she was "basically cornered" into a partially nude scene and was "mortified" and "trembling" by the end of it.

Beyond the "toxic" set, something was going on with this cast in Hawaii. Multiple cast members were arrested for driving while drunk, Lilly's rented house burned down, Josh Holloway faced a home invasion, Perrineau was followed by stalkers. Nothing quite as bad as a plane crash on an island with a smoke monster, but still not great.

'Jeopardy!' (1984-present)

Mike Richards accepts the award for Outstanding Game Show for Jeopardy! during the 48th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards on June 25, 2021. Daytime Emmy Awards 2021 via Getty Images

The death of Alex Trebek sent the gameshow world into a tailspin as everyone wondered who would replace the beloved Jeopardy! host. Trebek had previously said he wanted a woman to host the show, and he even specifically named CNN legal analyst Laura Coates, but she told Tamron Hall she was not considered. Instead, after months of perfectly reasonable guest hosts like Ken Jennings, Katie Couric, Anderson Cooper, Robin Roberts and Savannah Guthrie, plus somewhat wackier picks like Dr. Oz, Aaron Rodgers and internet's choice LeVar Burton, it was announced that while Big Bang Theory star Mayim Bialik would host the primetime specials, Jeopardy executive producer Mike Richards would host the daily show. What a shock! "Never in my wildest dreams could I have imagined being chosen to step into a role of this magnitude," he said, bringing to mind the I Think You Should Leave sketch with the guy in the hot dog suit trying to figure out who crashed the hot-dog-shaped car.

After reports of Richards' prior bad behavior, including sexist comments he made on a podcast, and a pretty loud outpouring of disagreement from fans and former contestants, Richards quit as host. He planned to stay on as executive producer, but that decision was met with nearly the same amount of confusion and backlash, so just a month and a half after he had been given the job of a lifetime, Richards had no job at all.

Now, Jeopardy! is hosted by Bialik and Jennings, and it's currently mired in a sort of standoff with fans and contestants after it was announced that the show would go on despite both the writers' guild and actors' union striking. They will simply reuse old questions for the new season! How thrilling.

'Criminal Minds' (CBS, 2005-23)

Adam Rodriguez in "Criminal Minds." Eddy Chen/CBS

CBS procedural Criminal Minds had its fair share of cast turnover over the years. Mandy Patinkin starred as Jason Gideon for the first two seasons, but left at the beginning of Season 3. He called joining the show the "biggest public mistake" he had ever made, and said the show's content, which involved a lot of violent rapes and murders of women, was "destructive to [his] soul and personality." He admitted he behaved horribly when leaving the show and wrote apology letters to the cast later on.

During the hiatus between Seasons 11 and 12, Thomas Gibson, who had starred as Aaron Hotchner since the first season, was directing an episode when he kicked a writer on set, several seasons after an incident in which he pushed a producer. He was first suspended for two episodes, but then producers announced he was being written out completely. Shemar Moore also left the show around that time, but in a normal way for normal reasons. He simply decided it was time to move on to a different CBS procedural, S.W.A.T.

'The Other Two' (Comedy Central/Max, 2019-23)

Brandon Scott Jones, Drew Tarver, Heléne Yorke and Josh Segarra in "The Other Two." Greg Endries/HBO Max

Any rumors of toxicity on the set of The Other Two were kept relatively quiet until the day before the series finale, which is also when everyone learned that the Season 3 finale was the series finale. That reveal came with reports that creators Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider, former head writers of Saturday Night Live, had fostered a hostile work environment and were "destructive," with multiple people complaining to HR about their behavior. The show was a critically acclaimed cult hit, and it felt like Season 3 had finally put it in the cultural zeitgeist where it belonged, only for it to suddenly end with a tarnished legacy.

'Buffy the Vampire Slayer,' 'Angel' and More Joss Whedon Shows

"Buffy The Vampire Slayer" stars Nicholas Brendon, Anthony Head, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Charisma Carpenter and Alyson Hannigan. Fotos International/Courtesy of Getty Images

Joss Whedon is apparently not the best boss. Buffy and Angel star Charisma Carpenter spoke out in 2021 about how Whedon's on-set behavior had affected her, giving her anxiety and what she called a "chronic physical condition." She claimed he called her fat when she was four months pregnant, berated her for a rosary tattoo she got, and made passive aggressive threats to fire her. After Carpenter's lengthy statement, other Buffy and Angel stars spoke out as well, but it was Sarah Michelle Gellar's statement that really hammered it home, and provided some comfort to Buffy fans: "While I am proud to have my name associated with Buffy Summers, I don't want to be forever associated with the name Joss Whedon," she wrote. "I stand with all survivors of abuse and I'm proud of them for speaking out."