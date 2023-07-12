TV News Anchor Impersonates Beyoncé on Morning News

As Beyoncé continues her Renaissance World Tour Wednesday night in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, a local newswoman got the city prepared with an electrifying tribute on the morning news.
Alex Holley, an Emmy-nominated co-host of Good Day Philadelphia, surprised fans with a Beyoncé impersonation this morning, even nailing her custom Mugler bee-themed outfit from the tour.
Holley lip-synced to the Renaissance track "America Has A Problem" with a fan blowing her hair and her coworkers dancing at her side. "We got a problem in that studio because Philly, are you ready for Beyoncé?" she asked viewers. "I know I am."
The video is going viral across social media among fans.
This is not the first time Holley has imitated the "Crazy In Love" singer. She also went viral in 2020 when she dressed as Bey in her "Already" music video from Disney's Black Is King.
Beyoncé is in the midst of the 56-date Renaissance World Tour, which just kicked off in North America in early July. Following the tour, average hotel rates have risen in some cities by more than 50%. Last week, three shows were canceled or rescheduled due to "production logistics and scheduling issues."
